Court suspends Melaye’s recall process

A federal high court in Abuja has suspended the recall process of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

The court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Melaye to maintain “status quo” in the suit the senator filed.

Melaye through Mike Ozekhome, his lawyer, filed the suit after some of his constituents initiated his recall process from the upper legislative chamber.

The senator prayed the court to declare the petition submitted to INEC as illegal and unconstitutional.

He also asked the court to nullify the recall, saying it breached his rights.

On Monday, INEC released a time table for the recall process.

But at the court on Thursday, John Tsoho, the judge, ruled that the state of affairs remain the same pending hearing of the Melaye’s motion seeking an interlocutory injunction.

Tsoho then fixed September 29 for hearing of the motion.

Reacting to the ruling on Twitter, Melaye said: “Thank You Jesus. Status quo should be maintained says federal Hihh court Abuja on the fake recall case. Yahaya Bello is a loser.”

