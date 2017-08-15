Wednesday, August 16, 2017
TheCable

You should crawl on your knees apologising to Nigerians, Buhari’s aide knocks Jonathan

August 15
21:42 2017
Lauretta Onochie, an aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan should crawl on his knees apologising to Nigerians for “plundering” the nation’s economy.

In a series of tweets, Onochie said the Jonathan administration was “fraught with broken promises”.

Quoting Osita Okechukwu, director general of Voice of Nigeria (VON), she said the last administration only relied on “vodoo” economic records.

She also said Jonathan bequeathed a “dearth of infrastructures” to Buhari.

“Ex-President Jonathan should be crawling on his knees from Otueke to Kaura Namoda, apologising for how he presided over the plundering of Nigeria,” she wrote.

“The government of ex-President Jonathan was fraught with broken promises, massive corruption and shattered dreams. It was a Govt for a few Nigerians.

“Massive oil earnings under Ex-President Jonathan did not benefit Nigerians as he bequeathed a dearth of infrastructures to President Buhari.

“We have not recovered from the news of the amount of cash and properties, recovered from Mrs Diezani Madueke, Jonathan’s Petroleum Minister.”

While citing the cases of reported crises during the last regime, Onochie said she hopes the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not return to power again.

“May we never see PDP again. Never Again!” she added.

Onochie’s claims are coming in the heat of the seeming media war between officials of the present and past administrations.

The “war” was triggered by comments credited to Jonathan who said – during the PDP convention – his administration recorded many strides, and is ready to take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His comments followed a backlash from the VON DG who also asked him to apologise to Nigerians for “failing woefully.”

Reno Omokri, Jonathan’s former media aide, in response to Okechukwu’s claim, said his principal fired his ministers accused of corruption “but there are looters in the present administration”.

1 Comment

  1. Andy Best
    Andy Best August 15, 22:38

    Our Igbo brothers and sisters love to cry louder than the bereaved. These are fringe appointees making noise and attracting hatred to their tribe while the owners and beneficiaries of the government watch in amazement.

    Please enough of this noise making. Allow PMB and his chosen apostles govern the country the way they think best and let history and posterity be their judge.

    Reply to this comment

