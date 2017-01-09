Monday, January 9, 2017
JANUARY 6, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,251.39 Deals 2,659.00 Volume 210,206,142.00 Value 1,510,695,230.89Market Cap 9,032,484,259,046.31TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 80 (1.1) ZENITHBANK 14.77 (0.27) OANDO 4.69 (0.15) UCAP 3.02 (0.14) ACCESS 6.28 (0.14) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.05 (-13.95) NESTLE 809 (-1) CADBURY 5.22 (-0.27) UBN 5.22 (-0.27) UACN 16.64 (-0.26) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 374.3456 EURO 319.0784 SWISS FRANC 297.7473 YEN 2.6039 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.577 EURO 320.128 SWISS FRANC 298.7267 YEN 2.6124 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.91 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1177.40 (-3.90) Silver 16.535 (-0.102) Copper 2.5255 (-0.012) Wheat 424.50 (-1.75) Coffee 144.25 (0.50) Cotton 73.26 (-0.52) Cocoa 2259.00 (-3.00)

Dabiri: Nigeria on standby to evacuate citizens from Gambia
January 09
15:00 2017
Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, says the federal government is “on standby” to evacuate Nigerians in Gambia if the need arises.

Crisis is brewing in Gambia over the refusal of President Yahaya Jammeh to step down after losing the election, with supporters of Adama Barrow, the winner, vowing to swear him in on January 19 when Jammeh’s tenure will elapse.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) over the situation in Gambia.

But responding to a Twitter user’s question on Monday, Dabiri-Erewa said Nigeria was prepared to relocate its citizens should the need arise.

[email protected] Please what is the government doing to evacuate Nigerians in Gambia? They will be target if things get out of hands,” went the tweet from Daud, who described himself as “an easy going guy”.

Dabiri answered: “Hopefully not. Optimistic in intervention of our heads of state. However, Nigeria on standby if evacuation needed.”

 

2 Comments

  1. Konya
    Konya January 09, 15:25

    Is she now the foreign affairs minister?

  2. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 09, 15:28

    Please don’t lie! Do you even know the number of Nigerians in The Gambia?

Exchange Rates

January 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.82382.53331.57
LAGOS490600505
KANO485595500
PH490600506
ABUJA490600503
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
