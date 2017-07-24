Monday, July 24, 2017
Southern Kaduna ‘will go with Biafra’ if Nigeria breaks up

July 24
22:07 2017
John Danfulani, coordinator of the Centrum Initiative for Development and Fundamental Rights Advocacy, says the people of southern Kaduna will go with Biafra if Nigeria breaks up.

According to PUNCH, Danfulani said this on Monday when he visited Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Abia state.

He said southern Kaduna people share a lot of values with Biafrans.

Danfulani accused the federal government of being less concerned about the incessant attacks of herdsmen on his people.

“If Nigeria breaks up, we won’t go with the north. Certainly, we will go with Biafra because, we share a lot in common,” Danfulani said.

“We can form a confederation based on agreement. It is better for us because we are safer in Biafra.

“In the north, they don’t like us because we don’t pray like them. So, it is better we follow those who share the same faith and values with us.”

Since he regained freedom in April, Kanu has been receiving visitors at his residence in Abia and also travelling from one state to the other.

He has also flouted the conditions of the bail which by Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court, Abuja, granted to him.

The judge had ordered him not to grant interviews and avoid being seen in a group of more than 10 persons.

But Kanu told journalists in Enugu, where he received some awards earlier on Monday, that no judge ccould stop him from talking.

He also came down hard on President Muhammadu Buhari and Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

  1. F. Wisdom
    F. Wisdom July 24, 22:48

    So Shall it be

