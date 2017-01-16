Monday, January 16, 2017
JANUARY 13, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,325.93 Deals 2,653.00 Volume 148,569,099.00 Value 3,758,383,446.99Market Cap 9,058,131,259,973.59TOP GAINERS CONOIL 37.35 (0.85) STANBIC 15.52 (0.49) NB 142.18 (0.18) TOURIST 3.68 (0.17) ACCESS 6.69 (0.12) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 249.86 (-13.15) SEPLAT 370 (-9.99) TOTAL 300 (-4) PRESCO 42.16 (-2.03) JBERGER 34.83 (-1.83) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 373.5248 EURO 324.1248 SWISS FRANC 301.8268 YEN 2.6611 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 374.7535 EURO 325.191 SWISS FRANC 302.8197 YEN 2.6698 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 53.25 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1195.90 (-3.90) Silver 16.785 (-0.04) Copper 2.6905 (-0.019) Wheat 424.25 (-2.00) Coffee 149.10 (-0.50) Cotton 72.30 (-0.04) Cocoa 2213.00 (-17.00)

Dangote to create 3,000 jobs with new truck assembly plant

Dangote to create 3,000 jobs with new truck assembly plant
January 16
14:16 2017
Aliko Dangote, Nigerian entrepreneur, aims to create 3,000 jobs with the establishment of a truck assembly plant in Ikeja, Lagos.

The plant is the result of a partnership between the Dangote group and Sinotruck, a Chinese heavy-duty truck company.

“The decision to go into the truck assembly plant project was informed by the need to conserve forex in view of the current economic recession,” a statement by the company read.

“The deal, worth $100 million, expected to have an assembly plant that will produce 10,000 trucks per year, was signed in May 2014, in China.

“According to the deal agreement, the plant is 60% owned by Dangote Group, trading under Dangote Industries Limited, leaving SINOTRUK with the remaining 40% equity stake.”

Anthony Chiejina, chief corporate communication officer of Dangote Group, confirmed the project had taken off and that when fully operational, the nation would be spared the forex expense of importing the heavy-duty vehicles.

He explained there would be room for the expansion of the project in years to come, saying: “As it meets the national truck demand, it will explore exportation to neighbouring countries to generate foreign exchange for the nation.”

Consequently, Dangote Agro Sacks Limited, which occupied the Oba-Akran Ogba premises of the former Nigerian Textile Mills, until recently, has been relocated closer to the group’s major operational hubs, particularly the cement plants in Obajana, Kogi State and Ibeshe, Ogun State.

Exchange Rates

January 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.25379.01332.95
LAGOS499600505
KANO495600505
PH500600510
ABUJA499600505
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
