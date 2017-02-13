Thursday, March 16, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,301.23 Deals 3,196.00 Volume 233,777,697.00 Value 2,163,797,253.44Market Cap 8,756,276,769,156.20TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 70 (2) UNILEVER 33.9 (1.6) STANBIC 18.5 (0.5) ZENITHBANK 14.15 (0.39) CCNN 4.5 (0.2) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 730 (-4.99) FO 47.81 (-2.19) SEPLAT 398 (-1) ASHAKACEM 10 (-0.36) NB 130.7 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.5 GBP 372.5878 EURO 324.5938 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.6646 Selling:$USD 306.5 £GBP 373.8074 EURO 325.6563 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.6734 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 50.5 Natural Gas 2.982 (0.044) Gold 1213.20 (10.60) Silver 17.155 (0.232) Copper 2.672 (0.037) Wheat 435.75 (5.25) Coffee 140.80 (-0.45) Cotton 78.10 (0.95) Cocoa 2050.00 (-8.00)
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
_

TheCable

Advertisement

Dangote Rice targets 14 states, to empower local farmers

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Dangote Rice targets 14 states, to empower local farmers
February 13
15:37 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Dangote Rice Limited will launch a 25,000-hectare “rice outgrower” scheme in 14 states, beginning with Jigawa and Sokoto, on Wednesday.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the aim of the scheme is to reduce Nigeria’s food import bill.

The statement said the company would produce 225,000 metric tonnes (MT) of parboiled, milled white rice by the end of 2017.

“The flag off ceremony, which will be performed by the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, will witness seedlings being distributed to the primary local farmers who will in turn plant the seed after which Dangote Rice company will purchase from them for milling and final processing,” the statement read.

“Dangote Rice projects in the 14 states, when, operational, will generate a significant number of jobs and increase take-home income for smallholder farmers, all while diversifying Nigeria’s economy and reducing the nation’s food import bill.

“By year-end 2017, Dangote Rice plans to produce 225,000 MT of parboiled, milled white rice. This will allow us to satisfy 4% of the total market demand within one year.

“Our model can then be successfully scaled to produce 1,000,000 MT of milled rice in order to satisfy 16% of the domestic market demand for rice over the next five years.

“By end of 2017, Dangote Rice will have 25,000 hectares under rice cultivation across three sites in northern Nigeria, having identified rice-growing communities in Jigawa state (5,000 hectares), Sokoto state (10,000 hectares) and Zamfara state (10,000 hectares).”

In addition to the outgrowers, the company aims to provide about 260 jobs as agronomists, credit officers and mill staff.

“The 25,000 hectares will be farmed by nearly 50,000 outgrowers in the selected site areas. These outgrowers are already organised into cooperative associations. We will engage with these organisations to register and sign contracts with each farmer.

“Upon harvest, Dangote Rice will offtake rice paddy and transport the paddy to be processed. One centralised mill will mill the stored paddy rice from all three sites.

“Dangote Rice will establish raw material reception, drying, hulling, parboiling units and silos in strategic areas throughout the country near our additional outgrower communities. Each site will store dried, hulled, parboiled bran rice. The rice bran will then be transported to a mill, where finished rice will be produced.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
dangote groupDangote Rice Limited
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Nextech Solutions
    Nextech Solutions March 16, 11:06

    Dangote Rice would begin with 500 hectare of land in Sokoto and plans to take over 2 other prominent sites, which are Zamfara and Jigawa, in Nigeria’s north-western region.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

March 15, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.60383.65334.35
LAGOS458550485
KANO457550470
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.