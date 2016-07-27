Friday, January 20, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 18, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,201.60 Deals 3,317.00 Volume 196,469,524.00 Value 2,611,434,698.45Market Cap 9,015,351,243,077.29TOP GAINERS TOTAL 294.97 (9.52) MOBIL 264 (3.5) ETI 10.1 (0.41) GUINNESS 64.05 (0.4) DANGSUGAR 6.35 (0.27) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 752 (-3) FO 67 (-2) DANGCEM 167 (-1) NB 142 (-0.6) INTBREW 17.5 (-0.48) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304.5 £GBP 375.3267 EURO 324.6884 SWISS FRANC 302.6237 YEN 2.6543 Selling:$USD 305.5 £GBP 376.5593 EURO 325.7547 SWISS FRANC 303.6176 YEN 2.663 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.6 Natural Gas 3.375 (0.073) Gold 1200.50 (-11.60) Silver 16.97 (-0.304) Copper 2.607 (-0.0095) Wheat 425.00 (-6.00) Coffee 150.45 (1.25) Cotton 72.70 (0.44) Cocoa 2150.00 (-83.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Davido: I plan to send people to school every year

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Davido: I plan to send people to school every year
July 27
10:40 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Davido Adeleke, Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has announced his intention to start a yearly scholarship for the less privileged.

The artiste, whose father is a billionaire, made this known on Tuesday, in a post on his Instagram page.

“I plan to send people to school every year”, said Davido, who also revealed that the scholarship will be in his late mother’s name.

“So many people deserve education.. Starting from this year I plan to start the Veronica Adeleke Education Scholarship program.”

“I’m starting from 4 students this year details will be released soon on how to apply. Do your part to make the world better, even if you start small… at least start”, the artiste said.

The singer, fondly called Omo Baba Olowo (OBO), has a history of granting education aid.

Davido once promised to take a little boy out of street hawking business and pay for his education up until the university level.

“Every child deserves an education but it’s sad that, that is not the case in the world today but if we all do our part, the world would be a better place. God bless his soul. I am ready to give him education till he finishes university”, the artiste had announced on social media.

In another instance, the HKN label boss, tweeted that he was in the mood to give out an unspecified amount of money.

After getting tons of requests from fans, Davido settled on Jide Sanyaolu, a Nigerian who had just dropped out of the University of Liverpool, UK.

Jide, who was studying Electronics and Communications Engineering, had taken a year’s break from school because his parents couldn’t afford the £24,700 tuition required to continue his studies.

Despite having raised £4000 in donations from crowd-funding platform, gofundme.com, Davido offered to give him an additional N1 million to clear his school fees.

Davido, who recently graduated from Babcock University, has a strong educational background.

His late mother, Dr Veronica Imade Adeleke, who died in 2003, was a lecturer at Babcock University, an institution where her husband has a substantial stake.

Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke is also the pro-chancellor of privately owned Adeleke University, in Ede, Osun state.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Davidoscholarshipschool
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Souz Souja
    Souz Souja July 29, 12:03

    I appreciate that, God bless u.

    Reply to this comment
  2. Mikesticks
    Mikesticks January 20, 13:29

    To Davido…… I pray GOD bless you for your strong intention on giving out scholarship……

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10387.23335.17
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.