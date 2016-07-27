Davido: I plan to send people to school every year

Advertisement

Davido Adeleke, Nigerian singer better known as Davido, has announced his intention to start a yearly scholarship for the less privileged.

The artiste, whose father is a billionaire, made this known on Tuesday, in a post on his Instagram page.

“I plan to send people to school every year”, said Davido, who also revealed that the scholarship will be in his late mother’s name.

“So many people deserve education.. Starting from this year I plan to start the Veronica Adeleke Education Scholarship program.”

“I’m starting from 4 students this year details will be released soon on how to apply. Do your part to make the world better, even if you start small… at least start”, the artiste said.

The singer, fondly called Omo Baba Olowo (OBO), has a history of granting education aid.

Davido once promised to take a little boy out of street hawking business and pay for his education up until the university level.

“Every child deserves an education but it’s sad that, that is not the case in the world today but if we all do our part, the world would be a better place. God bless his soul. I am ready to give him education till he finishes university”, the artiste had announced on social media.

In another instance, the HKN label boss, tweeted that he was in the mood to give out an unspecified amount of money.

After getting tons of requests from fans, Davido settled on Jide Sanyaolu, a Nigerian who had just dropped out of the University of Liverpool, UK.

Jide, who was studying Electronics and Communications Engineering, had taken a year’s break from school because his parents couldn’t afford the £24,700 tuition required to continue his studies.

Despite having raised £4000 in donations from crowd-funding platform, gofundme.com, Davido offered to give him an additional N1 million to clear his school fees.

Davido, who recently graduated from Babcock University, has a strong educational background.

His late mother, Dr Veronica Imade Adeleke, who died in 2003, was a lecturer at Babcock University, an institution where her husband has a substantial stake.

Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke is also the pro-chancellor of privately owned Adeleke University, in Ede, Osun state.