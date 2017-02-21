Dear President Muhammad Buhari…

Advertisement

Good morning Sir.

Following my last letter, I just want to send out this quick note. It is rather urgent . Nigerians are worried about your health status and it has become a show of sorts with politicians proclaiming that you are as fit as a fiddle. There are unanswered questions because your spokesperson could not give a definite date for your return. All human beings, whether King or slave are prone to illness from time to time . You must have the courage to tackle your fears and not let people take advantage of your situation. Believe it or not, many will command FIRE to burn every unhealthy cell in your body.

I was worried when Mr Bukola Saraki who is standing trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal attested to your health status.Mr Bukola Saraki even though innocent until proven otherwise,has a credibility issue.Nigerians are angst about the manner that your health issue has been handled,a Saraki message further compounds the credibility issue.

A lot of work needs to be done on your image, the word on the street is not good.Just like when you wore a tuxedo whilst contesting with photographs of you with your grandchildren, we need a new emotional connection . One way might be to start by telling us the truth so that we can all join hands to pray and salvage this country together.Right now, it appears that we are stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea. I am hoping that your time away will allow you to chart another course for Nigeria. I am not lost with the work your administration has been doing in North East Nigeria. I also share the same passion on corruption, however, justice must not be seen to be selective.Your administration is treading a very fine line.

Lest I forget Sir, your Security agencies are making a mistake by trying to gag social media, that itself , is a direct afront on the army of youths who you might call for votes from , if you ever decide, to run for a second term. They say that the ‘pen is mightier than the sword’ , but I say ‘social media is mightier than even the pen’.

In the meantime, I leave you with my Best regards and pledge of loyalty (but to NIGERIA , first).

Yours Sincerely,

AMK.