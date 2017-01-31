Wednesday, February 1, 2017
TheCable

Defend us or lose your seats, youth tell Christians in government

January 31
19:40 2017
Some Christian youth converged on Ecumenical centre in Abuja on Monday to protest the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists during the rally, Daniel Kadzai, president, youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), said some of its members in government have betrayed Christendom.

He also told the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to “stop flexing muscles on unharmed citizens”.

YOWICAN vowed to support Johnson Suleman, general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, accusing the DSS of hounding him.

“The attempted arrest of Apostle Johnson Suleiman by DSS personnel over an alleged public incitement is not only false but used as a premeditated tool to achieve a long time ambition,” Kadazi said.

“The wicked rulers exerting wickedness or hardship on the citizens should abstain from their wickedness or face the divine judgement of God.

“We are against the silence and timidity of our Christian brothers in government. It is not only a betrayal of Christians but the betrayal of the Nigerian people.

“We condemn their failure to stand up for social justice, rule of law and good governance. Posterity will count against them and we will direct our leadership at various levels to vote them out in the 2019 election.”

YOWICAN called on its members to “always speak out whenever the government does anything wrong”.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. Tope
    Tope February 01, 16:55

    YOWICAN, you’ve done well. May the Almighty God arise for everyone that stood up for this protest.

