Dele Momodu: Davido only wants to sell records… he knows I’m his father

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, has finally broken his silence on the scathing remark which Davido, top Nigerian musician, made about him.

In a track titled: ‘Bahd Baddo Baddest’, the superstar referred to a ‘Mr Dele’ as his boy.

“Some people say dem bad like me but nobody badder, some people wan buy car like me but dem money no reach. I cover magazine I cover magazine; I see am for my gym I see am for my gym

“Mr Dele na my boy Dele na my boy.”

But reacting in an interview with JOY NEWS, a Ghanaian station, Momodu said Davido cannot say such to his face.

“Sometimes your fans may mislead you… I know that he is doing what every other artiste does: you want to sell records, so you have to create controversy. I don’t think David will see me and say I’m his boy, I’m his father… Why would I fight with my own child? I can’t fight him,” he said.

The dispute between both parties started in December 2015 when the 23-year-old artiste disagreed with Sophia, his baby mama, who is Momodu’s cousin.

Sophia foiled an attempt by Davido to take his daughter to Dubai without her consent, and this led to a spat.

Davido later apologised for his actions, saying Momodu could have handled the matter in a better manner.

But shortly after then, he hit out at the journalist again. In a remix of Osinachi, a track by Humble Smith, another musician, Davido taunted the publisher.

“My humble father, Osinachi, my lovely daughter, Osinachi, my baby mama Osinachi, Dele Momudu Osinachi, no be by force to go Dubai, abi na wetin cause the fight, and I just dey my own dey laugh, cause God dey my side,” he sang.

However, in the interview with JOY NEWS, he said: “On Ovation TV…almost every week they are playing Osinachi despite the fact that he is using style to use Osinachi to attack me.

“I can never fight David… He’s too small for me… We are connected together through that baby.”