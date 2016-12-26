Despite curfew, gunmen kill 6 in Kaduna

Advertisement

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have killed six persons in Goska village in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

Jama’a is one of the three local government areas where a 24-hour curfew was imposed.

Many people sustained injuries in the attacks, which the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) blamed on Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state.

A witness said the attackers struck around 3am on Sunday.

Residents of the community wondered how such could happen amid the state of emergency.

On his part, el-Rufai has condemned the attack and charged security agencies to redouble their efforts.

El-Rufai said this in a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman.

“No amount of evil will change our deep commitment. We will continue to be firm, decisive and put lives of our citizenry and their wellbeing as our ultimate goal,” the statement read.

“Government and security agencies will not be deterred, we will continue to be resilient, up and doing and courageous in tackling this unfortunate situation.

“We will see the end of these messengers of hell who are out to cause pains by attacking unsuspecting citizens in our communities. They are threats to our existence; they are deviants that we must all put our hands together irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political inclination to confront.

“Our deep empathy and prayers go to the families that lost their loved ones, those that lost their homes and properties. May their souls rest in peace and may God see us through this challenging time.”