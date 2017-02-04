Saturday, February 4, 2017
UPDATED: Ibori leaves DSS office, heads for Delta

UPDATED: Ibori leaves DSS office, heads for Delta
February 04
12:21 2017
James Ibori has left the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the director-general.

The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.

TheCable understands that he was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the secret police for a “briefing”.

An official who spoke with TheCable said it should not be interpreted as an “arrest”.

“It was pre-arranged that he should have a chat with the DSS director-general upon his arrival. He will not be detained. His appointment was for 12:00 hrs so the operatives went to pick him up and then drove him down for the meeting,” the operative said.

Ibori is eagerly awaited in Oghara, his home town in Delta state, where he is expected to receive a warm welcome.

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 04, 12:39

    The caption picture is iconic and it tells it all, he will get welcome he deserves.

