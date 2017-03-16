Thursday, March 16, 2017
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,301.23 Deals 3,196.00 Volume 233,777,697.00 Value 2,163,797,253.44Market Cap 8,756,276,769,156.20TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 70 (2) UNILEVER 33.9 (1.6) STANBIC 18.5 (0.5) ZENITHBANK 14.15 (0.39) CCNN 4.5 (0.2) TOP LOSERS NESTLE 730 (-4.99) FO 47.81 (-2.19) SEPLAT 398 (-1) ASHAKACEM 10 (-0.36) NB 130.7 (-0.3) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.5 GBP 372.5878 EURO 324.5938 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.6646 Selling:$USD 306.5 £GBP 373.8074 EURO 325.6563 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.6734 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 50.5 Natural Gas 2.982 (0.044) Gold 1213.20 (10.60) Silver 17.155 (0.232) Copper 2.672 (0.037) Wheat 435.75 (5.25) Coffee 140.80 (-0.45) Cotton 78.10 (0.95) Cocoa 2050.00 (-8.00)
MARCH 14, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,284.56 Deals 2,543.00 Volume 227,757,045.00 Value 928,498,238.62Market Cap 8,750,506,426,690.02TOP GAINERS SEPLAT 399 (19) NB 131 (1) FO 50 (0.91) GUARANTY 25.5 (0.5) DANGCEM 160.5 (0.5) TOP LOSERS WAPCO 34.5 (-1.78) ETI 10 (-0.5) NASCON 6.65 (-0.35) JBERGER 39.95 (-0.3) CAP 28.01 (-0.11) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305 GBP 372.893 EURO 325.557 SWISS FRANC 302.4893 YEN 2.6607 Selling:$USD 306 £GBP 374.1156 EURO 326.6244 SWISS FRANC 303.4811 YEN 2.6695 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.43 Natural Gas 2.951 (-0.092) Gold 1203.30 (0.2001) Silver 16.955 (-0.017) Copper 2.6435 (0.018) Wheat 429.50 (-1.00) Coffee 141.25 (-1.10) Cotton 77.14 (0.27) Cocoa 2053.00 (36.00)
TheCable

No law says I must wear uniform, Ali tells senate

March 16
12:32 2017
Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), says there is no law stating that he must wear uniform to honour the invitation of the senate.

On Thursday, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, who is presiding over the senate, asked Ali why he was not in his uniform, and the latter replied that no law compels him to do so.

Bala Ibn Na’Allah, senator representing Kebbi south, said the letter sent to the senate by Ali on not wearing his uniform is derogatory.

Na’Allah cites sections seven, eight and 10 of the Customs Act which states that the Customs shares same privileges with police and other institutions, which includes wearing uniforms.

Afterwards, the senate went into a debate whether to grant Ali audience or not, but concluded, that Ali must reappear on March 22, in his customs uniform.

Ali had refused to appear before the senate once, before getting President Muhammadu Buhari’s nod to honour the senate’s summons.

Again, he failed to appear before the senate on Wednesday, stating bereavement as his reason for  declining the invitation.

  1. Benson
    Benson March 16, 12:49

    What is wrong with us in this country? Are black people destined to remain backward? What should we be asking about? What doss a uniform have to do with delivery? What condition did he meet the customs? What is the current condition? In other words, is he performing?

Exchange Rates

March 16, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75385.97337.47
LAGOS457550485
KANO457550475
PH460560480
ABUJA459550480
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
