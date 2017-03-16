No law says I must wear uniform, Ali tells senate

Advertisement

Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), says there is no law stating that he must wear uniform to honour the invitation of the senate.

On Thursday, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, who is presiding over the senate, asked Ali why he was not in his uniform, and the latter replied that no law compels him to do so.

Bala Ibn Na’Allah, senator representing Kebbi south, said the letter sent to the senate by Ali on not wearing his uniform is derogatory.

Na’Allah cites sections seven, eight and 10 of the Customs Act which states that the Customs shares same privileges with police and other institutions, which includes wearing uniforms.

Afterwards, the senate went into a debate whether to grant Ali audience or not, but concluded, that Ali must reappear on March 22, in his customs uniform.

Ali had refused to appear before the senate once, before getting President Muhammadu Buhari’s nod to honour the senate’s summons.

Again, he failed to appear before the senate on Wednesday, stating bereavement as his reason for declining the invitation.