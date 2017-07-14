Tuesday, September 5, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

Dickson: Why I built Ijaw National Academy

Dickson: Why I built Ijaw National Academy
July 14
02:05 2017
Seriake Dickson, governor of Bayelsa state, on Thursday said he built Ijaw National Academy in the state to encourage people from the ethnic group.

Dickson said his target was also to prepare young people to fit into the competitive society.

“This is for the unity of the Ijaw people. We have 1,000 students already, 900 are from Bayelsa while the other 100 were selected from other Ijaw speaking states in the country,” he said.

“We have up to date books in the library and a standard laboratory… I was so proud when I visited this school and I saw an Ijaw student operating in the physics laboratory.”

The governor urged all stakeholders in the state to support his educational development initiatives to move Bayelsa and Ijaw nation forward.

Yakubu Gowon, former head of state, inaugurated the academy at Kaiama, Kolokumo/Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gowon said the edifice is good for national development.

He said education was pertinent to the society and should be encouraged, urging the citizens of the state to take advantage of the school to build the future of their children.

He commended Dickson for building the school.

“I must congratulate the state governor once again for this tremendous edifice you have put in place for your people,” he said.

“Your contribution to education in the state will continually be appreciated.

“I believe this is good for future generation.

“I, therefore, urge the young people, especially those already in school, to make good use of the structure to better their future, the entire Bayelsa and the nation.”

  1. joe
    joe September 05, 23:14

    Your comment..a very good job sir may your good work never end

