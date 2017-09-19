We didn’t declare IPOB a terrorist organisation, says Buratai

Advertisement

Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the defence headquarters (DHQ) did not declare the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a terrorist organisation.

He said the DHQ only pronounced the group as a terrorist organisation.

Last Friday, the DHQ declared IPOB a “militant terrorist” organisation, alleging that it attacked soldiers with sticks, stones and petrol bombs in Abia state. South-east governors subsequently proscribed the group.

In reaction on Monday, Senate President Bukola Saraki said the action of the military and the governors was unconstitutional.

Femi Falana, human rights lawyers, also described the military’s declaration as unconstitutional.

Speaking at the official launch of Operation Python Dance II in Abakaliki on Monday evening, Buratai said the pronouncement was in no way a declaration.

He said the military did not act beyond the limits of its power by the action.

“You have to get it very clear. First of all, what the defence headquarters did was to make pronouncement. It wasn’t a declaration per se. But this has given room for the right step to be taken. I think the government is doing the right thing,” he said.

“It is not that we are overstepping our bounds. We are still within the limits. And I ensure you that what the military said was to set the ball rolling and to bring the awareness to the public that this is what this organisation is all about. I’m happy that the government has done the right thing right now.”