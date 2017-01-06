Saturday, January 7, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 6, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,251.39 Deals 2,659.00 Volume 210,206,142.00 Value 1,510,695,230.89Market Cap 9,032,484,259,046.31TOP GAINERS GUINNESS 80 (1.1) ZENITHBANK 14.77 (0.27) OANDO 4.69 (0.15) UCAP 3.02 (0.14) ACCESS 6.28 (0.14) TOP LOSERS MOBIL 265.05 (-13.95) NESTLE 809 (-1) CADBURY 5.22 (-0.27) UBN 5.22 (-0.27) UACN 16.64 (-0.26) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 374.3456 EURO 319.0784 SWISS FRANC 297.7473 YEN 2.6039 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 375.577 EURO 320.128 SWISS FRANC 298.7267 YEN 2.6124 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.91 Natural Gas 3.304 (0.031) Gold 1177.40 (-3.90) Silver 16.535 (-0.102) Copper 2.5255 (-0.012) Wheat 424.50 (-1.75) Coffee 144.25 (0.50) Cotton 73.26 (-0.52) Cocoa 2259.00 (-3.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Dismissed officers foiled plot to assassinate Wike, says Rivers govt

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Dismissed officers foiled plot to assassinate Wike, says Rivers govt
January 06
20:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Rivers state government says the six officers dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force over alleged abuse of fire arms foiled a plot to assassinate Nyesom Wike, governor of the state.

Describing the action of the force as unjust, Austin Tam-George, commissioner of information, appealed to Nigerians to demand the “immediate reinstatement” of the officers.

Don Awunah, spokesman of the force, who announced the dismissal of the officers at a press conference in Abuja, had said the decision was sequel to a report from a panel set up by Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, on the incidents recorded during the legislative re-run election.

But Tam-George challenged Idris to set up an “independent” panel of inquiry to examine the violence that occurred during the election.

“The Rivers state government notes with infinite sadness the decision of the Nigeria Police to dismiss six police officers attached to Governor Nyesom Wike,” Tam-George said in a statement.

“The police officers were subjected to a secret and unfair trial, on totally fictitious charges of professional misconduct, during the rerun elections in Rivers state on the 10th of December 2016.

“This is a tragic day for professionalism and the respect for human rights in the Nigeria police force.

“The dismissed officers committed no crime, other than foil a carefully orchestrated electoral heist by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in collusion with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police force.

“The claim by the police that the affected officers misused their firearms while in the convoy of governor Wike on the 10th of December 2016, is a wrong and cruel fabrication.

“Governor Wike did not depart from his official premises on the day of the election, and therefore had no use for an armed convoy.

“Two days after the elections, on the 12th of December 2016, thousands of Rivers people, led by Governor Wike, resisted an invasion by the police on the premises of the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council premises, in a brazen attempt to rig the elections in favour of the APC.

“These officers committed no crime, other than stopping a carefully planned assassination attempt on the life of Governor Wike.

“The officers are the latest victims of the medieval authoritarianism of the APC government that seems to lurch blindly in the miasma of its own incompetence.

“We urge Nigerians to demand the immediate reinstatement of these officers, and for the Inspector General of Police to allow an independent inquiry.

“The APC government has never hidden it’s desperation to overrun Rivers state, colonise its people and loot the treasury of the state, but the Rivers people have seen the face of the Lord, and will spare no sacrifice as we resist the satanic agenda of the APC government.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Austin Tam-GeorgeNyesom Wikerivers
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Konya
    Konya January 07, 20:39

    No qualms! Wike will employ them and triple their current salaries.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 06, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK309.45382.38327.21
LAGOS490600540
KANO485485595540
PH490600545
ABUJA490602543
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.