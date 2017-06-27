Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Disrespecting Jonathan won’t help your cause, ex-president’s kinsmen hit Kanu

June 27
21:23 2017
The Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council (OBYC) has rebuked Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for describing ex-President Goodluck Jonathan as a weak and incompetent leader.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Laguo Gilbert, national president of the group, said such comments will not help Kanu in his struggle for the sovereign state of Biafra.

On Monday, Kanu said the wife of the immediate past president would have been a better leader.

“Jonathan is my uncle, yes. I was one of those who said Jonathan’s tenure was more or less an Igbo presidency; it’s on record I said that. But, he knew I never liked his regime because he was weak and incompetent,” he had said.

“He was weak, I said I wish it was aunty Patience Jonathan who was in-charge, she would have done better.”

Reacting, the group described Kanu’s comment as unfortunate, even as it urged the public to disregard it.

It also said such “radical” statements from Kanu remain one of the reasons why the IPOB agitation lacks its “required substance.”

“The OBYC advises Kanu to learn from the mistakes made by the group in the past and its predecessor, as this will be necessary to implement its vision,” the statement read.

“Bringing former President Goodluck Jonathan into these issues in such a disrespectful manner will neither help nor give credence to its rancour.

“OBYC, therefore, warns Nnamdi Kanu to desist forthwith from linking a man of honour like Dr. Jonathan into his directionless agitation.”

  1. Ozaman
    Ozaman June 28, 01:27

    I am losing track of all the varying associations in Nigeria, there is Arewa, Oduduwa, IPOB, OBYC, APC, PDP, APGA and others like the Niger Militants, Boko Haram. I am amazed the country is still intact in 2017

