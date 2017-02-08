Wednesday, February 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 07, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,446.66   Deals 2,791.00   Volume 207,175,116.00   Value 1,576,629,785.76Market Cap 8,769,795,849,802.21 TOP GAINERS   TOTAL 270 (8)   PRESCO 46.3 (2.18)   BETAGLAS 31.5 (1.5)   DANGCEM 166 (0.99)   GUARANTY 23.5 (0.42)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 646 (-34)   FO 56.82 (-3.93)   NB 130.9 (-2.6)   GUINNESS 64.98 (-1.24)   INTBREW 16.15 (-0.84)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 376.6919   EURO 324.8477   SWISS FRANC 304.4631   YEN 2.7064   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 377.93   EURO 325.9154   SWISS FRANC 305.4638   YEN 2.7153   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.9   Natural Gas 3.141 (-0.92)   Gold 1236.10 (4.00)   Silver 17.76 (0.067)   Copper 2.6325 (-0.019)   Wheat 426.25 (3.75)   Coffee 142.60 (-1.60)   Cotton 75.27 (-0.36)   Cocoa 2002.00 (-45.00)

Dogara: The more we spend on power sector, the more darkness we attract

Dogara: The more we spend on power sector, the more darkness we attract
February 08
06:45 2017
Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, has queried why the country has spent huge funds on the power sector without getting the desired results.

He said the sum of N2.74 trillion was spent on the sector between 1999 and 2015, yet the nation is still inundated by an epileptic power supply.

Speaking at a two-day stakeholders interactive workshop on the Nigerian power sector on Tuesday, Dogara lamented that the sector depreciated as more funds were pumped in.

He said there is a need for all stakeholders to address the challenges facing the sector.

“Perhaps the most important question is what happened to the N2.74 trillion spent on the sector from 1999-2015? Why is it that the more we spend on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?” he asked.

“These challenges run across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution. The myriad issues are apparently exacerbated by inadequate funding, poor energy mix, fuel supply issues, flawed regulatory framework, commercial issues among others.

“There is therefore a need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to address these myriad problems.

“The diagnosis include but not limited to a critical analysis of the extant legislation and regulatory framework guiding the Nigerian power sector to determine if there is a need for amendments or enactment of new laws that will galvanise the sector to deliver the required results.”

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako February 08, 07:16

    Suddenly Saraki and Dogara have found their voices, quite unusual for this pair to be vocal on these issues in recent past. ‘Hope it is not the case of “when the cat is away…..”.

    Reply to this comment

Exchange Rates

February 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.51388.86335.55
LAGOS497618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497616529
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
