Could the dollar exchange for over N600 in another six months?

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) believes the naira is under speculative attack. So, it wants to run these speculators out of town. Unfortunately, this could be an uphill task for the apex bank. More people are now speculating on the naira.
Interestingly, the inability of commercial banks to provide enough naira to buy up over $600 million injected by the CBN seems to reinforce the apex bank’s position.
“As proof that, when we supplied $500 million to the market, only $371 million was taken up. That tells you that it was all a bubble. The real demand was $371 million,’’ the CBN’s director of communication, Isaac Okorafor, argued.
Actually, before the CBN’s intervention, most analysts had predicted that the naira would have to be devalued. And many traders had exchanged their naira holdings with the greenback. Many, also, invested in government securities, which have very high returns. So, when the CBN’s dollars came in, there was insufficient naira in the market.
With the recent disbursement of January’s FAAC allocations to ministries, agencies, states and local governments, the attack on the naira resumed. Last Friday, the naira depreciated to N465/$ from about N450/$ in the black market.
This is just a sign of things to come. There would be surplus naira to be used in attacking dollars when the government passes the 2017 budget and its implementation commences. The naira could be heading towards N600 when this happens.
Seeing these renewed speculative attacks, and in a bid to checkmate speculators, some CBN sources announced, last Friday, that the apex bank was planning to inject another $350 million in the coming weeks. But the apex bank does not have infinite reserves.
These attacks are worrisome. Economists know that currency speculation destabilises economic policies. And with speculation, the cheap naira that was sold a fortnight ago would have little or no effect on the prices of goods and services. After all, it hasn’t reflected in prices. (Apparently, The Economist was right in arguing that this cheaper dollar actually was more beneficial to posh Nigerians who used it to pay school fees, medical bills and other expenses abroad.)
And there are other issues. This May, OPEC countries would have to re-evaluate the benefits of its cut in production, which had made oil prices go north. And since current data show that the recent rise in oil prices has given oxygen to the shale producers in the US, the cartel might be forced to recalibrate its decision. And if this happens, and oil moves south, there would be little inflow of dollars for the CBN to use in defending the naira.
Traders know this. Little wonder, six months forward contracts – which is the amount traders are ready to buy dollar that would be used in a future date – is quoted at N382. This is way above the current “official” price.
It is clear that the nation’s monetary policies are no longer alleviating the sufferings of most Nigerians. It is not bringing in foreign investments, as well. Instead, it is enriching speculators.
Sadly, it is extremely difficult to deal with speculators in economies where the government is rewriting basic economics with its own theories. A case in point is how George Soros made billions, in the early 90s, from the pounds when the UK was working against the fundamental principles of economics.
Nigeria needs to rework its monetary and fiscal policies. Big ideas and unconventional solutions are urgently needed. We need to go back to the fundamentals. A situation where a country goes to borrow $1 billion and promises to pay its lenders about $2.2 billion in 2032 and the next day uses over $600 million from its reserves to defend its currency doesn’t make sense to many. Especially when the relative appreciation in the currency might soon be eroded.
Here we go again!!!Another TB Joshua… Before you start using the fact that the Naira has again depreciated to 465…you should also state the reason for that…what could cause the Naira to depreciate from almost 400 as of Monday to 465 by Friday? It’s not demand you can be sure of that…the CBN had just supplied over 500 million usd…how on earth can demand within 5 days soar so high again? Let me educate you..the reason for that depreciation are the BDCs…they have been told by their association to increase their prices..reason for that is 3 things…first they want to recuperate some of the heavy losses they incurred in the massive appreciation of the Naira… second they are aware the market is going to be flooded with dollars by the CBN again…(is it a coincidence that everytime the CBN is about to do one intervention or another the rate depreciates before massively appreciating?And lastly the BDCs are tryinv to arm twist the CBN…they are not happy that each bank is getting up to a million dollars per week while they each get 8000$ per week..they are also not happy that banks are sold the rate at 315 whereas they are sold at 381… do you think it’s a coincidence that just before the Naira deprecated to 465..ABCON was demanding an increase to 30,000$ per BDC from the current 8,000$? Try to read the signals in the market before you give us prophecies on what the Naira will reach…the fact that the Naira appreciated from 525 to 400 within a week gives youan idea of how much dollars are in the market…amd proved what I knew all along that the issue wasn’t an issue of scarcity..but an issue of hoarding speculation and round tripping…thers is a war going on now between the CBN and the BDCs…either the CBN has the guns too fight the artificial scarcity the BDCs are causing or the CBN bows down to the demands of the BDCs and increases their weekly sales…time will tell..but either way 600 a dollar will never happen regardless of how much noise writers like you make…we listened to writers like you claiming that the CBN is using our foreign reserves to defend the naira with its new policy…I personally check the CBN website and saw that our reserves have actually gone up to 29 billion dollars from 28.4 billion dollars two weeks ago…this automatically cancels your statement that the CBN is using foreign reserves..do some investigative journalism…on the issue oil also do some investigative journalism…OPEC and non opec members are going to Texas this week to bring in big oil and shale oil drillers into the deal of cutting production…55$ oil is hurting everyone including Shale oil which is much more expensive to drill…at the end they are all going to agree on something like 70$ or 80$ oil…you see?
Speculation is as a result of uncertainty especially when it is created by unstable policies of CBN Management