I don’t know if Buhari uses Aso Rock Clinic, says Femi Adesina

January 22
20:28 2017
Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, says he does not know if his principal makes use of the clinic at the presidential villa.

Buhari is currently in the UK, where he is expected to undergo medical checkups.

Nigerians have been reacting to the decision of the president to seek medical attention abroad despite the huge amount allocated to the hospital in Aso Rock.

But speaking on Sunday Politics, a programme on Channels Television, Adesina said since he had not seen Buhari fall sick, he would not be able to say if the president uses the facility or not.

“I can’t say because when the president is at home, I have never seen him fall sick,” Adesina said in response to a question.

“But he has a personal physician who attends to him. But I would not be able to say categorically whether he uses the Aso Rock facility or not.”

He also debunked the rumours on the health of the president, saying Buhari is hale and hearty.

“The true state of the president’s health is that he is not ill. I have been in touch with the president and the people around him today, just as I was yesterday,” he said.

“The president is fine, and don’t forget, the statement we issued said he was going on holiday and during that holiday, he would do medical checkups.

“Holiday first, medical checkup, second, but some people want to turn it the other way round by saying medical checkup first, no it is a holiday… He is 74, even if you are not 74, you need to check your health. So, let’s not use the word ill because the president is not ill.

“You have what is called medical history where you consult people who are used to you, and your health. Before he became president, he was using those people, so it stands to reason that the same people continue to attend to him.”

 

  1. Ibrahim
    Ibrahim January 23, 06:27

    What is the budget for State House Clinic Again?

Exchange Rates

January 20, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.10387.23335.17
LAGOS498600510
KANO497600508
PH500600510
ABUJA499600510
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
