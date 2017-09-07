Thursday, September 7, 2017
I don’t think Buhari is naïve, says Alhassan after visiting Aso Rock

September 07
17:02 2017
Aisha Alhassan, minister of women affairs and social development, says she does not think President Muhammadu Buhari is a naïve person.

Alhassan said this while speaking with state house correspondents after visiting Aso Rock with the hope to meet with Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president.

She said she had not seen the president since she made the comment, which made some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call for her sack.

“I have not seen the president but I don’t think he is a naive person,” she said.

The minister had described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as her godfather, saying she would support him even if Buhari seeks reelection in 2019.

When asked to explain her reason for moving against the president, Alhassan said: “I have no comment.

“I have said all in BBC Hausa. Get someone who speaks Hausa very well to translate it for you… let the will of God be done.”

It is unclear if she was summoned to the presidential villa or she visited on her own accord.

  1. Ambassador
    Ambassador September 07, 17:21

    This woman, well, your freedom of speech is guaranteed, but your freedom after the speech is not guaranteed

