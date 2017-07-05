Wednesday, July 5, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Drama as PDP senator hints at Saraki taking charge in Osinbajo’s absence

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Drama as PDP senator hints at Saraki taking charge in Osinbajo’s absence
July 05
00:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The senate went into a rowdy session on Tuesday after Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Abia state, said that there was a vacuum in government because Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was not in the country.

Osinbajo is currently attending the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In his contribution to a motion sponsored by Ahmed Yerima, senator representing Zamfara west, Abaribe said the country was in a “serious problem” because “we have nobody in Nigeria who is at the head of the government”.

“I simply want to bring to the attention of this chamber and all Nigerians and to ask the question, the acting president is the person who is at the head of government now, but we have a serious problem in Nigeria today. We have nobody in Nigeria who is at the head of the government,” Abaribe said.

“The law and the procedure and all the laws in Nigeria states that you cannot have a vacuum. Today the acting president is outside the country and so there is a vacuum.”

At this point, some of his colleagues interrupted him. Kabiru Marafa, senator representing Zamfara central, moved for a point of order.

It took a while for Marafa to be heard as most of the lawmakers spoke on top of their voices.

When calm was restored, Marafa, citing order 53 (4), said senators must confine themselves to the matter discussed and not bring any “irrelevant”  issue.

He said Abaribe abused the sensibilities of Nigerians by making the assertion that there is a vacuum in government.

“Mr President, my distinguished colleagues, it is the abuse of out sensibilities and that of Nigerians everywhere to make the assertion that there is no head of government in Nigeria and that there is a vacuum in the leadership of Nigeria,” Marafa said.

“The constitution is very clear. If the president is out of the country, the constitution is clear as to who is the head of government. If the acting president is out of the country, the senate president is the next in the line of succession.

“You should desist from making this unwarranted remarks.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki ruled Abaribe out of order, saying the matter the senator brought was not in line with what was being discussed.

“He came under order 53 (4). This matter senator Abaribe brought out, as eloquently as being delivered is not in one with the discussion that we have now,” Saraki said.

“So, we can have another day for that if need be. But according to our rules, it is not in line with our discussion. I have no choice but to rule the matter out of order.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
bukola sarakiEnyinnaya AbaribeKabir Marafavacuum in government
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako July 05, 08:02

    With SarKi as Acting President, Magu gets sacked in the his first presidential action. These PDP guys are not trustworthy, they have not changed their ways.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

July 04, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75419.77368.62
LAGOS365465410
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA365465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.