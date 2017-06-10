Sunday, June 11, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

‘Most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria’ arrested in Lagos

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
‘Most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria’ arrested in Lagos
June 10
18:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The police say it has arrested the “most notorious kidnapper in Nigeria”.

Simply identified as Evans, the kidnap kingpin was arrested in Lagos, according to NAN.

Evans was apprehended by the inspector-general of police intelligence response team led by Abba Kyari, an assistant commissioner of police.

Kyari said the suspect was arrested at his residence in Magodo Estate.

“IRT headquarters in Abuja is celebrating the arrest of the most wanted brilliant and notorious high profile kidnapper in Nigeria. He has collected several billions of Naira as ransom in the last seven years as the kingpin of kidnappers.

“He was arrested at about 1.00p.m on Saturday in his residence in Magodo Estate, Lagos,” Kyari said.

He commended the force headquarters for mobilising the resources to go all out against the “richest and most notorious kidnapper” in the history of Nigeria.

The police had placed a N30 million bounty on Evans before his arrest.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
kidnapperlagosPolice
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Femmy
    Femmy June 11, 10:22

    99 Days For The Thief 1 Day 4 D Owner.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 09, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.15416.01363.28
LAGOS367465410
KANO370460408
PH369465410
ABUJA365465410
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.