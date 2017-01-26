Thursday, January 26, 2017
The drug trafficking case against me is dead, says Kashamu

January 26
21:25 2017
Buruji Kashamu, the lawmaker representing Ogun east senatorial district, says the drug trafficking case involving him is dead, and no fresh extradition proceeding can be brought against him.

On Thursday, Washington Post reported that a US appeal court had upheld a ruling mandating Kashamu to face trial for allegedly being the ringleader of a heroin cartel in Chicago.

But in a statement on Thursday, Kashamu said some “mischievous elements” were seeking to twist a suit he filed to stop his “forcible abduction”.

“It is most unfortunate that some mischievous elements are seeking to twist a suit I filed in the United States of America to stop by abduction and forcibly transportation to face trial for a case two British courts had adjudicated upon and found that it was a case of mistaken identity,” the statement read.

“I asked my lawyers in the US to file the suit when I got wind of an evil plot to abduct me in 2015 which later happened between the 23rd and 28th of May, 2015, until there was a judicial intervention which ordered the US officials and their local collaborators out of my Lagos residence.

“It should be noted that there is no ANY extradition proceedings against me anywhere in the world. The last one they purportedly brought after the siege to my residence was dismissed by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the 1st of July, 2015.

“So, the wicked interpretation that the latest ruling which was based on a suit I instituted against my abduction has set the tone for my extradition is totally unfounded, vexatious and malicious.

“No fresh extradition proceedings can be brought against me. Twice, I won the extradition proceedings against me in London where I was tried at the instance of the US government and the one they brought here has been dismissed by the court, hence the case is dead. Any other purported extradition proceedings or abduction is illegal. I am not afraid of anything because I know my rights under the law.”

  1. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako January 26, 22:39

    Oga Senator please make this statement from the United States, this how you prove yourself right. Period!

    Konya January 26, 23:33

    Make you swear say you no do’am

