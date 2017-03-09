DSS raids residence of Kaduna senator, ‘arrests’ his nephews

Advertisement

Danjuma La’ah, senator representing Kaduna south, says operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his Kaduna residence on Thursday, and arrested two of his nephews.

In a statement, La’ah said the operatives numbering about 100 forced their way into his residence around 5am, destroying doors and chairs.

He said that he had not been able to reach his nephews who were taken away during the incident.

“In the course of their search, they took away a pump action gun with its official permit granted me since 2008. My two nephews, Friday Batan and Samson Tanko, who were in the house were manhandled by the armed security personnel and taken away to an unknown place,” La’ah read.

“Also my wrist watches, jewellery belonging to my wife were carted away. I am yet to ascertain the extent of missing valuables in the residence.

“I cannot also establish if something very incriminating have not been planted in my residence as part of the orchestrated plot to not only to rubbish my integrity but criminalise me with the aim of prosecuting me.”

The senator alleged that the DSS raided his residence because he “called governor Nasir el-Rufai to order this year over his clearly biased stand against southern Kaduna natives in the ongoing genocide there”.

“I therefore wish to put it on notice, that not only are law abiding, harmless natives of southern Kaduna being maimed, killed and their communities destroyed by Fulani herdsmen – some of who Governor Nasir el-Rufai has traced back to some African countries and paid them sums of money,” he said.

“He is making it a crime for anyone to mention the killings, including the call for lawful self defence in the face of his failure to stop the killings.”