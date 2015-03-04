Tuesday, February 28, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

MultiChoice hikes DSTV, GOtv subscription rates by 20 percent

MultiChoice hikes DSTV, GOtv subscription rates by 20 percent
March 04
20:37 2015
MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, has announced a 20 percent price increase for all its satellite pay TV bouquets in Nigeria to take effect from April 1, 2015.

The subscription fee of DStv’s Premium, Compact plus, compact, access, Family and extra view bouquets are all set to increase, as is the price for GOtv Plus and GOtv bouquet.

The increase sees the DStv premium rise to N13,980 from N11,650, a N2,330 increase; while the DStv family bouquet rises from N3,000 to N3,600, a N600 increase.

DStv compact plus subscribers will now pay N9,420 instead of N7,850, while DStv Compact users will pay N6,000 per month, up from N5,000.

In the same vein, DStv access now costs N1800 up from N1,500, while DStv extra view subscribers will no longer pay N1,800 but N2,100.

For GOtv Plus users, N1,500 will no longer be sufficient but N1800 will do, while GOtv bouquet users will now pay N1,200, from N1,000

MultiChoice explained that the annual price increase, usually in-line with inflation, is necessary for it to continue offering the best in local and international entertainment to its subscribers.

Launched in 1995, DStv has around 6.7 million customers, majority of them in South Africa and Nigeria, the two markets considered to be its most important markets.

GOtv, meanwhile, launched in 2011.

Copyright 2017 TheCable.
  1. nana
    nana March 05, 09:19

    It’s time to let go of DSTV. Adieu. RIP

  2. Master
    Master March 05, 18:20

    I really think it’s quite unfair on the part of dstv and I think they are generally taking people for a ride,well I don’t blame them I blame the lack of competition.this is fraud

  3. Mamman Bako
    Mamman Bako March 06, 12:22

    Multichoice, yet the only choice!

  4. mickey
    mickey March 06, 14:46

    I’m leaving dstv for good. This real fraud

  5. conrad
    conrad March 06, 21:52

    This maximum exploitation without any humanitrian concern. Migration to other alternatives imperative

  6. Prof
    Prof March 09, 07:22

    Let’s all call off the bluff of these foreign oppressors!

  7. Moeng
    Moeng March 09, 12:02

    Se le nyela nou because you’re a monopoly you have to do this? Come on don’t be like eskom..

  8. jasiry
    jasiry March 15, 20:46

    4real….I strongly believe our government has a hand in this since they always play mute on this matter…leaving the poor toothless masses to suffer and get extorted… God save Nigeria

  9. hegemony2011
    hegemony2011 March 21, 17:30

    StarTimes, please improve your service because millions will decamp from Gotv to StarTIMES.

  10. Ashe4real
    Ashe4real March 25, 12:37

    First it all started with MTN until the monopoly was broken now Dstv still from the same country, I think its high time our govt.should rise and create a level plane ground for others to come into d industry,its high time this monopoly must stop!

  11. Danzismith
    Danzismith March 27, 22:18

    It all becus,startime, hitv and cmtv are not gud in signal,if that there are gud, i could HAVE livE dstv for gud,but wel no place to goTO, let us all accept the fact of it.let it not flabbergast us as if itS the first time the increase their subscription,let show them that we are not poor in Nigeria.GOD HELP US HOOO!!!

  12. Dele
    Dele March 29, 06:56

    This news is making me confused about dstv as I saw a different price on NigerianFinder.com
    Maybe u guys can also give us a direct source to confirm the info.

  13. Sunny
    Sunny April 05, 11:50

    Your comment..With this year’s increase in their subscription rate, may I know from Multichoice what extra value they intend to add to their programme content to compensate for this astronomical increase?

  14. blacky
    blacky April 11, 21:07

    This is what we get after years of exploitation,these south African just want more.the only reason i’m concerned is because of the sports if no to hell with dstv. how wish the government can support an indigenous satellite tv provider with enough funds to get exclusive rights for most importantly sports channels and provide lower cost for users or we can rejuvenate hitv…i mean Nigerians lets no just fold our arms to this lets stand up and let our demands known..

  15. evibe soloist
    evibe soloist April 13, 13:25

    if i bring my own company, will u partroniz it?

  16. olododo
    olododo April 13, 17:06

    Your comment..there must be a change to all these nonsense exploitation. Wetin NCC dey there for self cos den don collect their own share abi?there is God o

  17. Abbeyysyty
    Abbeyysyty April 13, 20:10

    They are really taking us 4 granted… if dre s no changes I will change to My TV Africa

  18. aklov
    aklov April 14, 11:04

    …Even if this increase is necessary,they should compensate us by adding useful channels,most especially sport channels.

  19. jaiye
    jaiye April 22, 14:15

    …because the inflation rate was counteracted by an increase in wages and salary abi. Nigerians should not demand for their products again. When the demand falls, they will be forced to bring down their price.

  20. Enoch
    Enoch April 24, 08:38

    Your comment..This is Nonsense. Lack of competition is what is making them behave like that. Thank God I still have star times cos I’m switching

  21. Elvis
    Elvis April 28, 15:10

    I think I will just dump my gotv and go for nor public cable of N700 monthly. boring excuses from gotv.

  22. Xander
    Xander May 01, 13:35

    The truth of the matter is that both the govt and the dstv company are to be blame with the govt taking a higher portion. We all know dat we lacked serious leaders and for the company, they need a serious competitor. After all, dey no dey tell mad man say rain dey fall.

  23. Eazy
    Eazy June 10, 14:48

    Multichoice this is not fair like at all.. Considering the light issues which we face in Nigeria. Most individuals don’t get to watch what they really pay for because no light. Multichoice compensate us by making dstv and gotv prepaid based.

  24. Ike
    Ike February 28, 14:19

    It’s hard but I think you guys are lucky ooo. Come to Ghana and see what they are taking from us. Extortion through the nose. Dstv now want us to use half of our monthly salary to pay for subscription. If two or more people come together to share the cost they bring down police in your absence to break your door and loot your machines.

