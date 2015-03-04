MultiChoice hikes DSTV, GOtv subscription rates by 20 percent

MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, has announced a 20 percent price increase for all its satellite pay TV bouquets in Nigeria to take effect from April 1, 2015.
The subscription fee of DStv’s Premium, Compact plus, compact, access, Family and extra view bouquets are all set to increase, as is the price for GOtv Plus and GOtv bouquet.
The increase sees the DStv premium rise to N13,980 from N11,650, a N2,330 increase; while the DStv family bouquet rises from N3,000 to N3,600, a N600 increase.
DStv compact plus subscribers will now pay N9,420 instead of N7,850, while DStv Compact users will pay N6,000 per month, up from N5,000.
In the same vein, DStv access now costs N1800 up from N1,500, while DStv extra view subscribers will no longer pay N1,800 but N2,100.
For GOtv Plus users, N1,500 will no longer be sufficient but N1800 will do, while GOtv bouquet users will now pay N1,200, from N1,000
MultiChoice explained that the annual price increase, usually in-line with inflation, is necessary for it to continue offering the best in local and international entertainment to its subscribers.
Launched in 1995, DStv has around 6.7 million customers, majority of them in South Africa and Nigeria, the two markets considered to be its most important markets.
GOtv, meanwhile, launched in 2011.
It’s time to let go of DSTV. Adieu. RIP
I really think it’s quite unfair on the part of dstv and I think they are generally taking people for a ride,well I don’t blame them I blame the lack of competition.this is fraud
Multichoice, yet the only choice!
I’m leaving dstv for good. This real fraud
This maximum exploitation without any humanitrian concern. Migration to other alternatives imperative
Let’s all call off the bluff of these foreign oppressors!
Se le nyela nou because you’re a monopoly you have to do this? Come on don’t be like eskom..
4real….I strongly believe our government has a hand in this since they always play mute on this matter…leaving the poor toothless masses to suffer and get extorted… God save Nigeria
StarTimes, please improve your service because millions will decamp from Gotv to StarTIMES.
First it all started with MTN until the monopoly was broken now Dstv still from the same country, I think its high time our govt.should rise and create a level plane ground for others to come into d industry,its high time this monopoly must stop!
It all becus,startime, hitv and cmtv are not gud in signal,if that there are gud, i could HAVE livE dstv for gud,but wel no place to goTO, let us all accept the fact of it.let it not flabbergast us as if itS the first time the increase their subscription,let show them that we are not poor in Nigeria.GOD HELP US HOOO!!!
This news is making me confused about dstv as I saw a different price on NigerianFinder.com
Maybe u guys can also give us a direct source to confirm the info.
Your comment..With this year’s increase in their subscription rate, may I know from Multichoice what extra value they intend to add to their programme content to compensate for this astronomical increase?
This is what we get after years of exploitation,these south African just want more.the only reason i’m concerned is because of the sports if no to hell with dstv. how wish the government can support an indigenous satellite tv provider with enough funds to get exclusive rights for most importantly sports channels and provide lower cost for users or we can rejuvenate hitv…i mean Nigerians lets no just fold our arms to this lets stand up and let our demands known..
if i bring my own company, will u partroniz it?
Your comment..there must be a change to all these nonsense exploitation. Wetin NCC dey there for self cos den don collect their own share abi?there is God o
They are really taking us 4 granted… if dre s no changes I will change to My TV Africa
…Even if this increase is necessary,they should compensate us by adding useful channels,most especially sport channels.
…because the inflation rate was counteracted by an increase in wages and salary abi. Nigerians should not demand for their products again. When the demand falls, they will be forced to bring down their price.
Your comment.. They will soon teach us wot to do
Your comment..This is Nonsense. Lack of competition is what is making them behave like that. Thank God I still have star times cos I’m switching
I think I will just dump my gotv and go for nor public cable of N700 monthly. boring excuses from gotv.
The truth of the matter is that both the govt and the dstv company are to be blame with the govt taking a higher portion. We all know dat we lacked serious leaders and for the company, they need a serious competitor. After all, dey no dey tell mad man say rain dey fall.
Multichoice this is not fair like at all.. Considering the light issues which we face in Nigeria. Most individuals don’t get to watch what they really pay for because no light. Multichoice compensate us by making dstv and gotv prepaid based.
It’s hard but I think you guys are lucky ooo. Come to Ghana and see what they are taking from us. Extortion through the nose. Dstv now want us to use half of our monthly salary to pay for subscription. If two or more people come together to share the cost they bring down police in your absence to break your door and loot your machines.