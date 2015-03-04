MultiChoice hikes DSTV, GOtv subscription rates by 20 percent

Advertisement

MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, has announced a 20 percent price increase for all its satellite pay TV bouquets in Nigeria to take effect from April 1, 2015.

The subscription fee of DStv’s Premium, Compact plus, compact, access, Family and extra view bouquets are all set to increase, as is the price for GOtv Plus and GOtv bouquet.

The increase sees the DStv premium rise to N13,980 from N11,650, a N2,330 increase; while the DStv family bouquet rises from N3,000 to N3,600, a N600 increase.

DStv compact plus subscribers will now pay N9,420 instead of N7,850, while DStv Compact users will pay N6,000 per month, up from N5,000.

In the same vein, DStv access now costs N1800 up from N1,500, while DStv extra view subscribers will no longer pay N1,800 but N2,100.

For GOtv Plus users, N1,500 will no longer be sufficient but N1800 will do, while GOtv bouquet users will now pay N1,200, from N1,000

MultiChoice explained that the annual price increase, usually in-line with inflation, is necessary for it to continue offering the best in local and international entertainment to its subscribers.

Launched in 1995, DStv has around 6.7 million customers, majority of them in South Africa and Nigeria, the two markets considered to be its most important markets.

GOtv, meanwhile, launched in 2011.