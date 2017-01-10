Ebonyi gov: We’ll vote Buhari in 2019 but APC will never have breathing space

Advertisement

Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says President Muhammadu Buhari has led well, so the Ebonyi people will vote him if he contests in the 2019 presidential election.

Umahi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Buhari had won the hearts of Ebonyi people and had become the only recognisable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said this when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency as well as leaders from Onicha-east constituency paid him a New Year homage in Ohaozara local government area.

Umahi berated Ebonyi APC chieftains, saying they did not care about the welfare of the people.

“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi state,” Umahi said.

“Ebonyi state is very dear in the heart of the president but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk. If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi state, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else.”

He said besides Buhari, the APC and its chieftains would never have breathing space in Ebonyi.

“Our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again,” he said.

“When you have broom in Ebonyi state, where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat?

“There is nothing to sweep. They have to take it (broom) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping. But in Ebonyi state and because of the kind of people in APC, our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again. So, there are no brooms in Ebonyi State because we have made everywhere to be very clean.”