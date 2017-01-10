Wednesday, January 11, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
JANUARY 9, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,580.22 Deals 3,423.00 Volume 219,025,579.00 Value 1,407,679,637.39Market Cap 9,145,625,989,225.41TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 160 (2) GUARANTY 24.6 (1.06) TOTAL 300 (1) ZENITHBANK 15.49 (0.72) UACN 17 (0.36) TOP LOSERS 7UP 122.55 (-6.45) ASHAKACEM 10.86 (-0.57) CADBURY 9.03 (-0.47) FO 80.37 (-0.21) CAPHOTEL 3.33 (-0.17) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 375.8656 EURO 321.784 SWISS FRANC 300.3953 YEN 2.6196 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 377.102 EURO 322.8425 SWISS FRANC 301.3834 YEN 2.6282 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.83 Natural Gas 3.131 (-0.154) Gold 1179.20 (5.7999) Silver 16.58 (0.061) Copper 2.533 (-0.013) Wheat 423.25 (0.00) Coffee 144.40 (1.55) Cotton 73.95 (-0.04) Cocoa 2175.00 (-86.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

Ebonyi gov: We’ll vote Buhari in 2019 but APC will never have breathing space

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Ebonyi gov: We’ll vote Buhari in 2019 but APC will never have breathing space
January 10
22:04 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, says President Muhammadu Buhari has led well, so the Ebonyi people will vote him if he contests in the 2019 presidential election.

Umahi, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Buhari had won the hearts of Ebonyi people and had become the only recognisable figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said this when a delegation from Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency as well as leaders from Onicha-east constituency paid him a New Year homage in Ohaozara local government area.

Umahi berated Ebonyi APC chieftains, saying they did not care about the welfare of the people.

“I have always said that APC is one man and that’s the president. The president is a man with good character and that’s why we are supporting him and he is supporting Ebonyi state,” Umahi said.

“Ebonyi state is very dear in the heart of the president but not in the hearts of the masquerades who have not given anybody chalk. If APC will get a vote in Ebonyi state, it will get vote by the President alone and nobody else.”

He said besides Buhari, the APC and its chieftains would never have breathing space in Ebonyi.

“Our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again,” he said.

“When you have broom in Ebonyi state, where will you sweep? Is there any place to be swept? Is Ebonyi not clean? Is Ebonyi not neat?

“There is nothing to sweep. They have to take it (broom) to places that are dirty and continue their sweeping. But in Ebonyi state and because of the kind of people in APC, our people doing handiwork have refused to produce brooms again. So, there are no brooms in Ebonyi State because we have made everywhere to be very clean.”

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
EbonyiPDPUmahi
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Malam alla
    Malam alla January 11, 05:54

    Ebonyi State is the only state that has maintained her campaign promises, and transformation has taken a place. Our able Governor of the state has done well. He is not plagiarising or mimicking and uncamuflage someone. Thanks

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

January 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.79382.47333.29
LAGOS490600505
KANO485595500
PH490600506
ABUJA490600503
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.