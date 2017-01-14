Sunday, January 15, 2017
TheCable

ECOWAS will take all necessary actions in Gambia, says UN envoy
January 14
21:29 2017
UN office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) says ECOWAS has decided to take all necessary actions to enforce the results of the December 1, 2016 presidential election in the Gambia.

Mohamed Chambas, head of UNOWAS, disclosed this while briefing the UN security council on the political and security situation in the region.

Chambas is also the special representative of the UN secretary-general.

He pointed out that there was progress in West Africa and the Sahel, but warned of the region’s political challenges.

The UN envoy cited a “rising tide of democracy” throughout the continent, noting that a number of countries had recently held elections which largely complied with electoral norms and standards.

Referring to the presidential elections in the Gambia, and the ensuing crisis, Chambas said: “However, some countries in the region had witnessed political uncertainty or significant security challenges.

“We were saddened by the quickly unfolding political crisis resulting from President Jammeh changing his mind and deciding to reject the results.”

He updated the 15-member council on the initiatives to resolve the situation there taken by ECOWAS that agreed to uphold the elections results and decided to take all necessary actions to enforce the results.

“UNOWAS is fully involved in supporting the ECOWAS-led mediation, which continues to explore all avenues towards a peaceful transfer of power,” the UN envoy added.

secretary-general’s West Africa and Sahel envoy also informed council members of elections in Cape Verde and Ghana as well as in Guinea, where polls anticipated to be held in February had been postponed.

In his briefing, Chambas also spoke of the continuing security and humanitarian challenges in Nigeria due to frequent attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram.

He appealed for more funding and support for relief programmes in the country.

Chambas updated the council on UNOWAS’ close collaboration with other UN missions in the region and in the context of the drawdown of the UN missions in Côte d’Ivoire, and Liberia.

He added that it worked on issues related to regional stabilisation, technical support and in the implementation of its Resolution 2282 (2016) and the General Assembly Resolution on sustaining peace.

