Saturday, July 1, 2017
EFCC arrests top government official over N23m ‘scam’

June 29
18:52 2017
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has arrested Lucy Ogbadu, director-general of National Biotechnology Development Agency, over alleged N23m fraud.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

Uwujaren said Ogbadu was picked up by EFCC operatives in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, following her alleged link with the Bayelsa state director of Josiah Habu of Bio-resources Development Centre.

Habu, according to him, is being investigated by the anti-graft agency in a case of fraudulent diversion of N75m.

He said investigations by the EFCC revealed that Ogbadu allegedly received N23m through a bank account belonging to the wife of Habu, Esther Habu.

The EFCC spokesman stated that Ogbadu admitted the transaction in a voluntary statement made to the commission’s investigators.

“Further investigations also revealed that Habu is one of the contractors with Bio-resources Development Centre, Odi, Bayelsa state.

“A total of N603m has been traced to her in different deals involving over 20 directors of the centre across the country.

“Ogbadu’s involvement is being investigated. She has been duly served with bail conditions while investigations continue,’’ Uwujaren added.

Ogbadu, a professor of microbiology, was appointed NABDA director-general in November 2013.

1 Comment

  1. emma
    emma July 01, 03:17

    Funds meant for biotechnology research, and this is only what can be traced, how about the ones we don’t know about? A woman! a mother! shame!

