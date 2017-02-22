Thursday, February 23, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

EFCC arraigns herbalist over N2.5 million ‘fraud’

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
EFCC arraigns herbalist over N2.5 million ‘fraud’
February 22
18:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Bala Tangalu, a self-styled native doctor, before a high court in Abuja over a N2.5 million fraud.

Tangalu, who is also referred as ‘Babalawo’ was arrested following a petition by one Dozie Ugonna.

Ugonna said Tangalu had said the money was meant for the purchase of materials to neutralise some harmful charms contained in a carton filled with US dollars.

Tangalu pleaded not guilty when the charge was read.

Elizabeth Alabi, counsel to EFCC, prayed the court to remand the accused in jail and fix a date for trial to commence.

Opposing Alabi’s submission, Yusuf Abdullahi, counsel to Tangalu, said the commission had granted the accused administrative bail, which he had not breached.

He urged the court to adopt same bail condition.

A. B. Mohammed, the judge, granted bail to Tangalu in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The judge adjourned the case to March 20 for trial.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Bala TangaluEFCC
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ibro
    Ibro February 23, 10:44

    What makes her visit the Babalawo?

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

Feb 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.75392.27331.90
LAGOS490600500
KANO500625525
PH500630530
ABUJA498620525
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.