EFCC arraigns herbalist over N2.5 million ‘fraud’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Bala Tangalu, a self-styled native doctor, before a high court in Abuja over a N2.5 million fraud.

Tangalu, who is also referred as ‘Babalawo’ was arrested following a petition by one Dozie Ugonna.

Ugonna said Tangalu had said the money was meant for the purchase of materials to neutralise some harmful charms contained in a carton filled with US dollars.

Tangalu pleaded not guilty when the charge was read.

Elizabeth Alabi, counsel to EFCC, prayed the court to remand the accused in jail and fix a date for trial to commence.

Opposing Alabi’s submission, Yusuf Abdullahi, counsel to Tangalu, said the commission had granted the accused administrative bail, which he had not breached.

He urged the court to adopt same bail condition.

A. B. Mohammed, the judge, granted bail to Tangalu in the sum of N2 million, with two sureties in like sum.

The judge adjourned the case to March 20 for trial.