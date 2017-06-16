EFCC declares finance director of Jonathan’s campaign wanted

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Ngozi Olojeme, former deputy chairman, finance committee of former President Goodluck Jonathan campaign organisation, wanted.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the commission, told TheCable on Friday.

“Yes, she (Olojeme) has been declared wanted,” he said in response to a question from TheCable.

Olojeme, who is also the former chairman of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), was alleged to have diverted $48m of the organisation’s fund.

“It was discovered that the NSITF accounts in First Bank of Nigeria and other banks have witnessed a total turnover of over N62,358,401,927 between 2012 and 2015 from the Employee Compensation Scheme contributions,” an EFCC report detailing the allegations, read.

“That out of the N62bn, the federal government contributed N13,600,000,000 while the sum of N48,758,401,927.80 was contributed by the private sector. That there were several payments to individuals and companies from the NSITF bank accounts for purported contracts or consultancy services.

“That some individuals and companies that received these payments, in turn, transferred part of the monies directly to the NSITF officials while others transferred huge sums to bureau de change operators who changed them to dollars.”

“That through this process, Dr Ngozi Olojeme, the then NSITF board chairman, has collected a total sum of $48,485,127 from Mr Chuka Eze (her account officer at FBN), which cash he collected on her behalf being the dollar equivalent of monies paid to BDCs by NSITF contractors.

“That she has refused to honour invitation and all efforts to get her to come and tell her own side of the story have proved abortive hence her arrest warrant has been obtained from court.

“We ask for the EFCC chairman’s approval to declare the suspect wanted.”