EFCC trying to cook up allegations against me, says Melaye

Sunday, March 19, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
MARCH 18, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,653.16 Deals 2,325.00 Volume 151,384,092.00 Value 1,857,230,771.31Market Cap 8,878,071,984,085.20TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 166 (6) BETAGLAS 42.18 (2) WAPCO 36 (1.5) GUARANTY 26.3 (0.5) DANGSUGAR 6.19 (0.19) TOP LOSERS NB 130 (-3.84) GUINNESS 66.5 (-3.49) FO 47.95 (-0.98) ZENITHBANK 14.13 (-0.42) AIRSERVICE 3.07 (-0.12) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.42 Natural Gas 2.95 (0.048) Gold 1229.50 (2.40) Silver 17.41 (0.08) Copper 2.693 (0.0155) Wheat 436.50 (0.50) Coffee 142.00 (0.55) Cotton 78.32 (0.15) Cocoa 2020.00 (-7.00)
MARCH 16, 2017NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY: All Share Index 25,418.08 Deals 2,468.00 Volume 280,945,416.00 Value 2,349,419,384.30Market Cap 8,796,717,470,596.41TOP GAINERS NB 133.84 (3.14) FO 48.93 (1.12) GUARANTY 25.8 (0.45) ZENITHBANK 14.55 (0.4) FLOURMILL 17.85 (0.35) TOP LOSERS 7UP 77.71 (-8.29) TOTAL 274.55 (-5.45) ASHAKACEM 9.5 (-0.5) DANGCEM 160 (-0.5) UACN 14 (-0.25) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 305.75 GBP 377.2344 EURO 327.9169 SWISS FRANC 302.715 YEN 2.695 Selling:$USD 306.75 £GBP 378.4682 EURO 328.9894 SWISS FRANC 303.7059 YEN 2.7038 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 51.15 Natural Gas 2.904 (-0.077) Gold 1226.10 (25.40) Silver 17.30 (0.377) Copper 2.679 (0.0225) Wheat 435.50 (-0.50) Coffee 141.55 (0.65) Cotton 78.05 (-0.03) Cocoa 2035.00 (-13.00)

TheCable

March 18
16:15 2017
Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has alleged that the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is plotting against him.

Writing on his official Twitter page on Saturday, Melaye said he had credible information that the anti-graft agency was gathering dirt on him.

He said that the commission had already started carrying out forensic investigations on his bank accounts.

Melaye’s introduction of a report by the Department of State Security (DSS) served as a catalyst for the refusal of the senate to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC chairman.

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that the presidency will react to the rejection of Magu after it is officially notified by the senate.

  1. Keep
    Keep March 19, 06:51

    Senator Dino has now come out clearly to tell us why he doesn’t want Magu on that seat

Exchange Rates

March 17, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK315.00390.25339.38
LAGOS455535475
KANO457545470
PH459550480
ABUJA457540475
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
