EFCC: Yakubu, ex-NNPC GMD, claimed $9.8m, £74,000 found in his house were gifts

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday said Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), claimed that the sums of $9.8m and £74, 000 found in his house were gifts.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement, said the monies were found in a hidden fire-proof safe.

“A special operation conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 3rd February, 2017 on a building belonging to a former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the recovery of a staggering sum of $9,772,800 and another sum of £74,000 cash,” he said.

“The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe.”

Uwujaren said the raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence which the anti-graft agency received “about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna”.

“On arrival at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Andrew Yakubu,” he explained.

“When the safe was opened it was discovered that it contained the sum of $9,772,800 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) and another sum of £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling).

“On February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu reported to the commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons. He is currently assisting the investigation.”

Yakubu was appointed NNPC GMD in 2012, and he was replaced by Joseph Dawha in 2014.