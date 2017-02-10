Friday, February 10, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 10, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,340.02   Deals 2,604.00   Volume 201,727,297.00   Value 2,587,118,035.07Market Cap 8,769,701,629,627.60 TOP GAINERS   SEPLAT 375 (5)   BETAGLAS 33.07 (1.57)   ZENITHBANK 15.45 (0.44)   ACCESS 6.94 (0.33)   AIRSERVICE 2.74 (0.24)   TOP LOSERS   NB 125 (-3.73)   ETI 9.8 (-0.2)   UAC-PROP 1.89 (-0.09)   LIVESTOCK 0.72 (-0.03)   FIDELITYBK 0.83 (-0.02)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304   £GBP 378.8144   EURO 323.2432   SWISS FRANC 302.8793   YEN 2.6775   Selling: $USD 305   £GBP 380.0605   EURO 324.3065   SWISS FRANC 303.8757   YEN 2.6863   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 54.94   Natural Gas 3.029 (-0.112)   Gold 1235.70 (-1.1001)   Silver 17.975 (0.234)   Copper 2.767 (0.1135)   Wheat 449.00 (5.50)   Coffee 145.55 (0.35)   Cotton 75.73 (0.15)   Cocoa 1941.00 (-33.00)

EFCC: Yakubu, ex-NNPC GMD, claimed $9.8m, £74,000 found in his house were gifts

February 10
15:47 2017
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday said Andrew Yakubu, former group managing director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), claimed that the sums of  $9.8m and £74, 000 found in his house were gifts.

Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement, said the monies were found in a hidden fire-proof safe.

“A special operation conducted by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on 3rd February, 2017 on a building belonging to a former group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Andrew Yakubu in Kaduna yielded the recovery of a staggering sum of $9,772,800  and another sum of £74,000 cash,” he said.

“The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe.”

EFCCLoot1

The safe where the money was kept

Uwujaren said the raid of the facility was sequel to an intelligence which the anti-graft agency received “about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna”.

“On arrival at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Andrew Yakubu,” he explained.

“When the safe was opened it was discovered that it contained the sum of $9,772,800 (Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Seventy Two Thousand, Eight Hundred United States Dollars) and another sum of £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling).

“On February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu reported to the commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was gift from unnamed persons. He is currently assisting the investigation.”

Yakubu was appointed NNPC GMD in 2012, and he was replaced by Joseph Dawha in 2014.

  1. benogor
    benogor February 10, 20:00

    While is this country like this? while are our leaders so wicked and evil? Imagine someone that was fired since 2014, 3 years ago still have over $9m and £74,000 pounds. Imagine how much he would have stolen when he left government. Chai!!! God while, while are our leaders like this. Pls God, give our president the wisdom to pilot the affairs of this country very well and get us out of this recession. All past leaders that have looted this country dry will surely pay for it. We must rise up and say enough is enough.

Exchange Rates

February 10, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK316.00394.684336.4136
LAGOS505620525
KANO503617525
PH507623525
ABUJA504625535
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
