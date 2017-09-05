Thursday, September 7, 2017
TheCable

Einstein Foundation names Ezekwesili, Adichie among’ 100 visionaries of our time’

September 05
22:30 2017
The Albert Einstein Foundation has selected Oby Ezekwesili, former minister of education, and Chimamanda Adichie, literary icon, among “the leading visionaries of our time”.

The foundation chose the Nigerians and 98 other renowned figures from around the world in diverse fields of human endeavour as part of the centennial celebrations marking Albert Einstein’s ‘Theory of General Relativity’.

Some of the visionaries include Paulo Coelho, author of ‘The Alchemist’; Barbara Streisand, award-winning entertainer; Ridley Scott, film director/producer; Gro Harlem Brundtland, former prime minister of Norway, and Helen Johnson Sirleaf, president of Liberia.

The foundation is embarking on the global initiative to inspire the next generation of brilliant minds and bring fresh thinking to problems facing the world.

It will publish a collection of thoughts from the visionaries entitled, ‘Genius: 100 Visions for the Future’, which will be launched on Saturday in Montreal, Canada.

Ezekwesili and Adichie have at various times championed the cause of the downtrodden in society.

1 Comment

  1. TARA OLURANTI
    TARA OLURANTI September 07, 12:47

    WELLDONE MAAM.MORE STRENGTH.

