Ekweremadu: Whatever his offence is, Namndi Kalu should be set free

Ike Ekweremadu, deputy president of the senate, has asked the federal government to obey the court order which granted bail to Nnamndi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Adeniyi Ademola, a judge of the federal high court, Abuja, granted the order, but the Department of States Services (DSS) has failed to release Kanu, describing him as a security risk.

But speaking at the south-east economic and security summit, which held at the Government House, Enugu, Ekweremadu said it was important for the government of the day to respect the rule of law.

Ekweremadu said protection of the rights of citizens and corporate entities remained a major point of consideration for foreign investors.

He added that chapter 4 of the constitution is clear in on fundamental rights.

“Liberty is something that God gave to us because it is an inalienable right and for you to take away somebody’s liberty, it must be in a very extreme circumstance, and in accordance with the law,” he said.

“So, if the court says someone should be released from detention, government must do everything possible to respect that and everybody who is accused of an offence must as a matter of necessity, and in good time, have his day in court.

“This reminds me of the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu. Whatever his offence, he must have his day in court and if the court says he be released, he should accordingly be released.”

He also advised the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure inclusive governance.

He said it was important for every part of Nigeria to be included in governance to cater for the interest of the different ethnic groups, languages and religions.

“Today, as I speak, there is no Igbo man in the commanding heights of our security sector and so they do not attend security council meetings,” he said.

“In the top echelon of the governance of this country, the Igbo are absent. I am not going to make any request because the president is not here and he is not represented, but I will just speak my mind on matters like these.

“These are things we need to think about because any part of Nigeria or the world that feels unjustly treated will never be interested in peace.”