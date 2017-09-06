El-Rufai orders reopening of schools in southern Kaduna

Advertisement

Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna state governor, has ordered that the tertiary institutions closed in the southern region of the state be reopened.

El-Rufai gave the order when stakeholders from southern Kaduna paid him a visit at the government house.

The college of education, Gidan Waya, the Kafanchan campus of the Kaduna state University (KASU) and the School of Nursing, Kafanchan were closed down in December, following security challenges that rocked the area.

He said he ordered the reopening of the schools due to “marked improvement” in the security situation in the area.

The governor also disclosed that the government has decided to adopt a multi-campus structure for all its tertiary institutions.

The decision, he said, will ensure the location of at least one tertiary institution to every local government area.

He added that the new policy had been approved by the state executive council as a means to expand access to higher education and make accreditation of courses more cost-effective and respond concretely to the desire by several communities to host tertiary institutions.