The elders are behind me… I live like a king, says man behind Igbo quit notice

Shettima Yerima, leader of Arewa Consultative Youth Forum, says he has the support of elders in the northern part of the country.

Yerima is one of those who signed the statement where the Igbo were asked to leave the north before October 1.

As part of moves to douse the tension created by the statement, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo held a series of meetings with stakeholders from north and south-east.

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, also opposed the action of the group, saying Yerima should not be taken seriously because he does not live in the north.

“The man who is giving quit notice does not live in the north; he lives in Lagos. I am saying this, Shettima Yerima lives in Lagos. He is a Lagos man. So to live in Lagos and be giving quit notice is not the answer,” Falana said last week.

But in an interview with PUNCH, Yerima accused Falana of seeking cheap publicity.

“The Shettima Falana knows in Lagos is not the same person in the north. I challenge him to come to Kaduna and ask about who I am,” he was quoted as saying.

“I challenge him to go to Ekiti to contest a local government seat. I am for and with the north. I am not a coward. I am protecting the interests of my people and I get support from my elders. Falana is living in the past. I spend more time in the north than in Lagos.

“And, when did it become a crime that a northerner cannot issue a statement in the north though he stays in Lagos? I am a Nigerian. Shouldn’t Falana be castigating the man who said he hates Nigerians and doesn’t want his people to remain a part of Nigeria? I am in touch with my people.

“I have followers; does Falana have supporters? How many times has he contested elections in Ekiti State and lost? Despite his level of intelligence, he hasn’t won an election in his state. Leading your people is not about propaganda and noise-making; it is about facing reality.

“As I speak to you now I am in Kaduna. Is there a law that says being a Nigerian I cannot do so? While he’s busy pursuing personal interests, I am defending my people against the insults and blackmail of one Igbo called Nnamdi Kanu and his co-travellers. What has Falana done about the insults IPOB heaped on the Yoruba? He is seeking cheap publicity.

“I challenge him to come and see how I am living as a king in Kaduna – I am being celebrated. I am here to defend the integrity of my people. Does he consider Nnamdi Kanu a foreigner – someone who has lived for many years abroad? I have my roots in Zaria and I go home regularly. When last did Falana visit his home in Ekiti?”