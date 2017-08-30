‘Election boycott': South-east govs meet with Nnamdi kanu

Advertisement

Governors of the south-east on Wednesday met with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Enugu state.

Emmanuel Uzor, chief press secretary of David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor and chairman south-east governors forum, disclosed this in a Facebook post.

He said the call by IPOB for citizens of Anambra state to boycott the governorship election scheduled for November 18 and the agitation for Biafra would be discussed at the meeting.

“Leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu in a crucial meeting with the south-east governors’ forum under the leadership of Governor David Umahi in government housese, Enugu,” he wrote.

This is the first meeting the governors have had with the IPOB leader.

On Monday, the government filed an application at a federal high court in Abuja for the revocation of Kanu’s bail.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemned the move to have him re-arrested.

Abubakar Umar, former military administrator of Kaduna state, has also spoken against it.

In a statement on Wednesday, Umar said it would be dangerous and politically unwise to re-arrest Kanu.