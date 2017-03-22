Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The enemies of your govt are within, APC senator tells Buhari

March 22
16:46 2017
Isa Misau, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senator from Bauchi state, says the enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari are within the presidency.

Misau said this on Wednesday, while contributing to the debate on the refusal of Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), to appear before upper legislative chamber in uniform.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), had written a letter to the senate, saying Ali could not appear before it in uniform because the matter was in court.

But the lawmaker said it was clear that the people close to the president were creating tension, following the “relatively calm atmosphere” the country experienced when Buhari was on medical vacation.

He said Malami’s letter could create tension between the national assembly and the executive.

He also called on Nigerians to pray for Buhari to be able to deliver on his promises.

“I’m not going to speak on constitution or senate standing order, I’m going to talk on common sense. Mr. President, with what is happening, you will see that the enemies of this government are within the presidency,” Misau said.

“So many times we stand here to see that there are people within the presidency who don’t want the president to succeed and it is coming out clearly.

“If you look at the kind of advise people close to the government are giving to the presidency, you will know that they are trying to distract the president from working.

“The president went on leave to attend to his health for about 49 days. Did you hear about Niger Delta Avengers? Did you hear about Fulani herdsmen? Did you hear of any media attack? Do you hear of any tension in the country?

“Now just two weeks that the president is back, the people surrounding the president are creating tension. The enemies of this government are very close to the government, they are very close the president.

“I therefore call on the Nigerians to pray for the president.

“Look at the kind of letter coming from the attorney-general, somebody who is supposed to bring peace and stability is trying to create a problem between the national assembly and the presidency.

“If the attorney-general will write a letter like this, then you should know the kind of advise he is giving the president. Therefore the people surrounding the president are his enemies.”

  1. joe
    joe March 22, 16:58

    Blind leading a blind will end up in a ditch.

