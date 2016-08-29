Friday, December 23, 2016
Enyeama @34: Remembering Nigeria’s most capped player and free-scoring goalkeeper

August 29
21:55 2016
Monday marks another milestone in the life of ex Nigerian captain and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, the most capped Nigerian footballer ever.

He was capped 101 times and it would have been more had he chosen to continue at a time his experience was till needed.

Born August 29, 1982 Enyeama is also an exceptional goalkeeper. He is a consistent goalkeeper who scores goals, mostly from penalty kicks just like Colombian Rene Higuita. Enyeama has scored a record 20 goals, from his first club Ibom Stars (1999-2000) till date.

From Ibom stars, Enyeama has travelled widely. He played for Enyimba FC, Iwuanyanwu National of Owerri, Bnei Yehuda,Hapoel Tel Aviv, Macabi Tel Aviv (Israel) and Lille (France). He scored 10 goals for Enyimba between 2001 and 2004.

Although, he will most likely not be playing international football anymore, Enyeama is still very active in club football, having extended his contract with Lille by two more years until 2019.

After signing the renewal in May 2016, he had said: “I am very happy to extend my contract with Lille, a club I call home.

“I love the family atmosphere here and would like to thank the club for the incredible confidence they have placed in me since I joined five years ago.

“Despite receiving interesting offers from elsewhere, I never thought for a second that money comes before happiness hence my decision to stay here.

“I will continue to give my all, along with my teammates, to bring joy and success to our supporters who have all passionately stood by us.”

Enyeama made his debut for the Super Eagles on May 4,2002 in a friendly match against Kenya and from there he became a regular fixture in goal after tasting his first major challenge at the 2002 FIFA World Cup against England.

He eventually won the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria in 2013 after years of close calls and was exemplary at the 2010 World Cup, notably denying Lionel Messi a few clear-cut chances at goal. His performance at the 2014 World Cup was of no less class.

He captained the team for years after taking it over from Joseph Yobo, before calling time on his international career on October 8, 2015, after disagreements with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and then coach Sunday Oliseh.

The highlight of his career came on March 26, 2015 when Enyeama won the record 100th international cap, becoming the first ever Nigerian to do so.

He retired internationally from Internationally on October 8, 2015 and completely refused all pleas for him to stage a comeback.

He narrowly missed being named African Footballer of the Year but is without doubt one of the best ever goalkeepers to come out of Africa. His record 101 caps will be very difficult to equal.

His passion, tenacity, commitment to the Nigerian course mark him out but he takes no prisoners when it comes to demanding respect from the authorities.

He was a model captain and also set a great example of humility when he honored the returning Joseph Yobo at the twilight of his career by removing the captain’s band for him anytime he came in as a substitute during the 2013 African Cop of Nations and the FIFA World Cup 2014.

It is an understatement to say that Nigeria will miss the leadership and experience that Enyeama brings to the table.

  1. index
    index December 23, 10:29

    Point of correction, Joseph Yobo also has 101 caps for the super eagles. Yobo was the first player to reach a 100cap.

