Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Evans sues police, seeks unconditional release

June 28
22:18 2017
Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, billionaire kidnapper popularly known as Evans, has asked a federal high court in Lagos to compel the police to release him.

The plea was contained in a fundamental rights enforcement suit he filed at the court on Wednesday.

In the motion ex parte, Evans asked the court to coerce the police to either charge him to court immediately or release him from custody unconditionally.

He accused the police of infringing on his rights by detaining him since his arrest on June 10 without any court order.

Evans said he ought to have been charged to court in accordance with sections 35 and 36 of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Listed as the respondents in the suit were the inspector general of police, the Nigerian police force, the Lagos state commissioner of police and the special anti-robbery squad, Lagos command.

In an accompanying affidavit, Stephen Onwuamadike, Evan’s father, claimed he and other family members have been denied access to his son since his arrest.

He claimed his solicitor had also been denied access to Evans.

Meanwhile, the police said they had obtained a three-month remand warrant from the federal high court in Abuja to further detain the suspect.

They said the warrant is also renewable on expiration.

  1. wodofmouf
    wodofmouf June 29, 00:19

    Does a dead man has a right?

