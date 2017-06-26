Monday, June 26, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

‘Even Lai can’t believe this’, ‘Buhari should speak in tongues’ — Reactions to president’s Hausa broadcast

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
‘Even Lai can’t believe this’, ‘Buhari should speak in tongues’ — Reactions to president’s Hausa broadcast
June 26
00:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

The dust raised by President Muhammadu Buhari’s first speech in 49 days is yet to settle hours after the audio message went viral.

In the one minute, two seconds audio aired by BBC, Buhari whose voice was frail, spoke in Hausa.

This irked many Nigerians who took to social media to express reservations. Buhari is currently receiving medical attention in London.

Below are some reactions on Twitter and Facebook:

Facebook

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
FacebookHausaMuhammadu BuhariTwitter
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Kelly joshua
    Kelly joshua June 26, 15:48

    But that’s not a problems because he doesn’t know how to address people in English so we all really do understand that.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 23, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK324.75413. 24362.74
LAGOS369465407
KANO367464410
PH370465412
ABUJA366465407
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.