Everton ‘sign’ Henry Onyekuru despite Arsenal interest

Everton FC have reportedly beaten fellow Premier League side Arsenal to the signing of Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru from KAS Eupen.

The 20-year-old was the top scorer in Belgium last season with 22 league goals.

Onyekuru attracted interest from Arsenal, West Ham, Birmingham City as well as Celtic but Everton have beaten them all to his signature.

The KAS Eupen striker completed a medical at Goodison Park on Monday evening with the deal agreed.

According to Sky Sports, he will cost the club around £6.8million but is expected to spend next season on loan at Anderlecht because he doesn’t qualify for a work permit yet.