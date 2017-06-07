‘Eviction order': Northern governors disown ‘faceless’ youth groups

Advertisement

Governors of 19 northern states have disowned youth groups which gave Igbo in the north a three-month ultimatum to vacate the region.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Kashim Shettima, said the “faceless groups” do not have the mandate to speak for people of northern Nigeria.

Shettima, who is the chairman of northern governors’ forum, noted that section 41, subsection one of the constitution guaranteed the safeguard of citizens rights anywhere they find themselves in the country.

While appealing to the Igbo in the north to be calm, he said the governors would do anything necessary to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians living in any part of the north.

“On behalf of the governors of the 19 northern states, we totally condemn such irresponsible pronouncements by those groups, we condemn, we disown, and we are totally distancing ourselves from those faceless groups who don’t have the mandate of the people of northern Nigeria to make such loud pronouncements,” Shettima said.

“Section 41, subsection one of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria is very explicit in safeguarding the rights of all Nigerians to reside in any part of the country with no hindrance whatsoever. But then, ‎when you see a toad dancing in the broad daylight, the drummer is not far off from the main road.

“We wish to call on the security agencies to beam their lenses on these groups and unearth the faces behind the mask. Some months back, there were cases of importation of arms, illegal importation of arms intercepted at the ports, then we started hearing rumours of a coup d’etat.

“Now, a group or a bunch of groups that do not have the mandate of the people came up with remarks capable of destabilising the north and the country as a whole.

“We are one nation tied to a common destiny, the governance of northern Nigeria is not in alignment with those pronouncements, and we will take whatever measures that are necessary to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians living in any part of the north.”

He said he was in touch with other governors and they were all talking with security agencies because they could not afford to take chances.

“The 19 northern governors wish to call on our brothers of Igbo descent to remain calm and go about their legitimate businesses. Nobody can dare to intimidate, harass or dehumanise them in any of the 19 northern states, our governors will not allow that,” he said.