Ex-minister dumps PDP for APC over Buhari’s ‘numerous achievements’
January 23
19:23 2017
Joel Ikenya, a former minister of labour and productivity, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ikenya, who served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, announced his defection less than 24 hours after former Senate President Ken Nnamani quit the former ruling party.

Speaking with journalists in Jalingo, capital of Taraba, on Monday, Ikenya said his defection was informed by the “numerous achievements” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He urged Nigerians, especially those from the north-east, to key into the policies and programmes of the president for the socio-economic development of the country.

“My reasons for decamping from the PDP to pitched tent with the ruling party are based on the many achievements the president has recorded within his first one year in office,” he said.

“The success he achieved in restoring peace to the troublesome north-east zone alone is something we cannot shy away from no matter our political party differences.

“Buhari’s fight against corrupt practices is also one of the major factors that motivated me to dump my former political party to the ruling APC.”

He pledged his “unflinching support” and that of his supporters to Buhari to enable the president lead the nation to greater heights.

“My supporters and I will support Mr President because a close look at his appointments will show you that no region benefited from his appointments like the north-east,” he said.

“I want to use this platform to call on citizens from the northeast region to put aside sentiments and support the president in reciprocity for all the good things he has done for us.”

Ikenya was sworn in as minister in March 2015 as replacement for Darius Ishaku, who resigned to contest for the Taraba state governorship election. He left the position in May 2015, following the defeat of the PDP at the presidential election.

Social Comments

1 Comment

  1. EBUKA JOSEPH
    EBUKA JOSEPH January 24, 14:15

    Where are the achievement? U decamp to feel among.

