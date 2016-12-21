EXCLUSIVE: AGF asks Magu to respond to DSS allegations

Advertisement

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has directed Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the secret police, TheCable understands.

In a letter dated December 19, 2016 and delivered on Tuesday, Malami gave Magu 48 hours to respond to the allegations made by the Department of State Services (DSS) which stalled his confirmation by the senate last week.

DSS had alleged that Magu’s accommodation in Abuja was paid for by a “corrupt businessman” and that he flew first class to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, contrary to federal government’s directive to its officials not to travel in the elite cabin.

Magu was also accused of being illegally in possession of confidential EFCC documents when he was a director in 2007.

An official in the office of the attorney-general told TheCable Magu was directed to respond to the allegations in order to give him “fair hearing” before President Muhammadu Buhari decides on the next step.

However, there are also questions as to why Magu was not asked to respond to the DSS allegations before the report was passed to the senate.

The latest move may be an attempt at face-saving by the federal government before dropping the nomination of the police officer, critics say.

There has been no love lost between Magu and the director-general of the DSS, Lawal Daura, who authored the indicting report.

TheCable learnt that top presidency officials hold Magu responsible for various negative online reports against Buhari’s aides following in-fighting in the administration.

The failure of the senate to confirm Magu has led to speculations that there is a gang-up against him by those who are likely to face trial if he becomes the substantive chairman.

It is also said that many will be glad to see the back of Magu because he has been a “thorn in the flesh” of corrupt politicians for over 10 years.