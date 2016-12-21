Thursday, December 22, 2016
MARKET UPDATE
DECEMBER 16, 2016 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Closed)SUMMARY: All Share Index 26,707.10 Deals 3,387.00 Volume 874,335,397.00 Value 4,386,021,380.53Market Cap 9,189,282,485,678.17TOP GAINERS DANGCEM 170 (4.98) ETI 12.04 (0.89) UBN 4.56 (0.2) CCNN 4.24 (0.2) CUSTODYINS 3.96 (0.18) TOP LOSERS FO 116.24 (-12.54) UNILEVER 39.57 (-4.27) MOBIL 280 (-4.05) BETAGLAS 30.4 (-1.6) INTBREW 18 (-0.94) CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN)Buying:$USD 304 £GBP 384.5296 EURO 323.6992 SWISS FRANC 301.0497 YEN 2.6444 Selling:$USD 305 £GBP 385.7945 EURO 324.764 SWISS FRANC 301.2048 YEN 2.6531 CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD)Crude Oil (Bonny light) 53.53 Natural Gas 3.371 (-0.063) Gold 1133.30 (3.50) Silver 16.035 (0.077) Copper 2.575 (-0.021) Wheat 406.00 (-3.25) Coffee 141.90 (-0.30) Cotton 71.38 (-0.29) Cocoa 2216.00 (-26.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: AGF asks Magu to respond to DSS allegations

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
EXCLUSIVE: AGF asks Magu to respond to DSS allegations
December 21
11:24 2016
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation, has directed Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the secret police, TheCable understands.

In a letter dated December 19, 2016 and delivered on Tuesday, Malami gave Magu 48 hours to respond to the allegations made by the Department of State Services (DSS) which stalled his confirmation by the senate last week.

DSS had alleged that Magu’s accommodation in Abuja was paid for by a “corrupt businessman” and that he flew first class to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj, contrary to federal government’s directive to its officials not to travel in the elite cabin.

Magu was also accused of being illegally in possession of confidential EFCC documents when he was a director in 2007.

An official in the office of the attorney-general told TheCable Magu was directed to respond to the allegations in order to give him “fair hearing” before President Muhammadu Buhari decides on the next step.

However, there are also questions as to why Magu was not asked to respond to the DSS allegations before the report was passed to the senate.

The latest move may be an attempt at face-saving by the federal government before dropping the nomination of the police officer, critics say.

There has been no love lost between Magu and the director-general of the DSS, Lawal Daura, who authored the indicting report.

TheCable learnt that top presidency officials hold Magu responsible for various negative online reports against Buhari’s aides following in-fighting in the administration.

The failure of the senate to confirm Magu has led to speculations that there is a gang-up against him by those who are likely to face trial if he becomes the substantive chairman.

It is also said that many will be glad to see the back of Magu because he has been a “thorn in the flesh” of corrupt politicians for over 10 years.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2016 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Ikubie
    Ikubie December 21, 13:32

    Sometime I wonder the
    way God created Nigerians, because we are too wicked to ourselves

    Reply to this comment
  2. Engr Zacchaeus John
    Engr Zacchaeus John December 22, 06:45

    Is like no one is free in our country, pls let’s flush out corrupt people out public offices.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

December 20, 2016USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.63388.32326.65
LAGOS485605515
KANO480600505
PH490600510
ABUJA485605515
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2016 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.