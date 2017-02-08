Wednesday, February 8, 2017
MARKET UPDATE
FEBRUARY 08, 2017 NIGERIA STOCK EXCHANGE (Market Open) SUMMARY:   All Share Index 25,446.66   Deals 2,791.00   Volume 207,175,116.00   Value 1,576,629,785.76Market Cap 8,769,795,849,802.21 TOP GAINERS   TOTAL 270 (8)   PRESCO 46.3 (2.18)   BETAGLAS 31.5 (1.5)   DANGCEM 166 (0.99)   GUARANTY 23.5 (0.42)   TOP LOSERS   NESTLE 646 (-34)   FO 56.82 (-3.93)   NB 130.9 (-2.6)   GUINNESS 64.98 (-1.24)   INTBREW 16.15 (-0.84)   CBN EXCHANGE RATE(NGN) Buying: $USD 304.25   £GBP 376.6919   EURO 324.8477   SWISS FRANC 304.4631   YEN 2.7064   Selling: $USD 305.25   £GBP 377.93   EURO 325.9154   SWISS FRANC 305.4638   YEN 2.7153   CNBC COMMODITY PRICES (USD) Crude Oil (Bonny light) 55.9   Natural Gas 3.141 (-0.92)   Gold 1236.10 (4.00)   Silver 17.76 (0.067)   Copper 2.6325 (-0.019)   Wheat 426.25 (3.75)   Coffee 142.60 (-1.60)   Cotton 75.27 (-0.36)   Cocoa 2002.00 (-45.00)

TheCable

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Buhari asks Osinbajo to send Onnoghen’s name to the senate

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
EXCLUSIVE: Buhari asks Osinbajo to send Onnoghen’s name to the senate
February 08
10:54 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to forward the name of Walter Onnoghen, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), to the senate for confirmation.

In a letter seen by TheCable, Buhari said the name should be transmitted to the upper legislative chamber before February 10 when Onnoghen’s tenure in acting capacity would elapse.

“Your Excellency may recall that I sent a letter dated 10th November, 2016, to Honourable Jutice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR, appointing him as acting chief justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter read.

“His acting appointment is due to lapse on the 10th of February, 2017. I am therefore, authorising you to write to the Distinguished Senate, in conformity with section 231 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, requesting for the confirmation of the same Honourable Jutice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen CFR, as the substantive Chief Justice of the Federation with effect from the date of the senate confirmation.

“Please accept, Mr Acting President, the assurances of my kind regards.”

TheCable understands that the acting president has since sent the request for confirmation to the senate.

There have been controversies over the delay in the confirmation of Onnoghen, who is the first individual from the south to attain that height in 30 years.

Ayo Irikefe was the chief justice of Nigeria between 1985 and 1987, and he was succeeded by Mohammed Bello.

The delay in confirming Onnoghen had sparked controversy, with many accusing the president of ethnic bias.

Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, former military governor of Kaduna state, had urged the senate not to confirm any nominee apart from Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen had appreciated the interest of Nigerians in the issue, but called for restraint.

“Nigerians should allow President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, a free hand to perform his constitutional duties concerning the appointment of a substantive chief justice of Nigeria,” he had said in a statement issued on his behalf by Awassam Bassey, his media aide.

On Monday, TheCable conducted a poll on whether Osinbjao should forward Onnoghen’s name to the senate.

Majority of the respondents voted in support of the idea.

Buhari is currently on medical vacation in the UK.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
Muhammadu BuhariOnnoghenYemi Osinbajo.
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Picknick
    Picknick February 08, 11:13

    Funny? isn’t it? President and Ag. President? President directed the Acting President to take action on official function of a President.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

February 07, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK314.51388.86335.55
LAGOS497618527
KANO495612525
PH505617525
ABUJA497616529
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.