EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Diezani rents London flat as £11m asset forfeiture looms

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, is no longer the woman she used to be. The multi-million dollar jewelry and multi-million dollar houses are fading into history as she comes to terms with the new realities of her life.
TheCable understands that with her UK property worth over £11 million now treated as “proceed of crime” and subject to forfeiture, she has had to “step down” her taste: she now lives in a rented flat in the same London building housing the $2.8 million property allegedly bought for her by Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, her business associates.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen accounts linked to the former minister, including those belonging to family members and known associates. This makes it virtually impossible for her to access money from any source and she is now living off the goodwill of those who still remember her.
Nigerian courts have already forced Alison-Madueke to forfeit her property at Banana Island, Lagos. It reportedly has 24 apartments, 18 flats and six penthouses valued at $37.5 million.
She was also recently forced to forfeit about N7.6 billion “hidden” in a Nigerian bank, in addition to the temporary forfeiture of property worth $21,392,224 across Nigeria.
TheCable’s REMI SULOLA went round London, UK, to take pictures of the property listed against her name by the US justice department in the asset forfeiture case.
Alison-Madueke is expected to report to the Charring Cross Police Station close to Trafalgar Square on September 20 as part of the conditions of her bail after her arrest by the British National Crime Agency in 2015.
£2,800,000 Property at Marylebone Road
THE £3,250,000 property at Buckinghamshire
£1,730,000 Property at 39 Chester Close North
£3,750,000 Property at Prince Albert Road
Your comment..What I find very unbecoming in tis graft war is d sheepish, uncultured n senseless manner in which its being fought,are u saying dat every property n money dis woman had was crime/corruption proceeds,this is a woman dat was already made from Shell petroleum,a non pushover,a director,n d family had properties in London ever before she became a minister for transport,so how can u strip her even of her sweat earned monies n properties in d name of graft war? Lets be real dis is sheer wealth grabbing,I’m not saying she may not have bought properties while in office,but one should draw a distinction clear distinction btw properties from corrupt proceeds n those she had with her hard earned money as a successful senior director in shell petroleum.U cant tell me she had no life before taking d political office,she was very very comfortable from what I learnt,so why paint it as if all she had was stolen?though I’m not particularly any fan of hers,but have u pondered to ask What EfCC /govt rather had done with all supposed recovered loot?they just announce it not then dats all, does efcc give whole n full account of recovered monies?I don’t think so,the properties seized from supposed looters,are they duly accounted for,?wot u hear is dat they have forfeited it to f govt.n d next thing somebody buys it,weda its sold among themselves,or another just colonised it,only time will tell,most Efcc chairmen own more houses than governors,they own many properties,even their staff,I think if d war agst graft would stand,it has to be holistic,,sincere n transparent,a blind man cant lead a blind man,if not it would be like d case of d kettle calling d pot black,Besides,HE WHO COMES TO EQUITY MUST COME WITH CLEAN HANDS. Tnx
Element of stealing doesn’t manifest in one day, probabily she’s had the habit sinse in school days
Can you separate what she earned from what she took? She deserves everything coming her way! She’s the scapegoat as far we know, everything she has was ill gotten! This politicians do everything excessively as though they are immune. 2015 proved they are not immune – especially the less smart ones. I hope the government changes like this every now and then a handful of them can get what they deserve!