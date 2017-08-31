Friday, September 1, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Diezani rents London flat as £11m asset forfeiture looms

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Diezani rents London flat as £11m asset forfeiture looms
August 31
12:41 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, is no longer the woman she used to be. The multi-million dollar jewelry and multi-million dollar houses are fading into history as she comes to terms with the new realities of her life.

TheCable understands that with her UK property worth over £11 million now treated as “proceed of crime” and subject to forfeiture, she has had to “step down” her taste: she now lives in a rented flat in the same London building housing the $2.8 million property allegedly bought for her by Jide Omokore and Kola Aluko, her business associates.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen accounts linked to the former minister, including those belonging to family members and known associates. This makes it virtually impossible for her to access money from any source and she is now living off the goodwill of those who still remember her.

Nigerian courts have already forced Alison-Madueke to forfeit her property at Banana Island, Lagos. It reportedly has 24 apartments, 18 flats and six penthouses valued at $37.5 million.

She was also recently forced to forfeit about N7.6 billion “hidden” in a Nigerian bank, in addition to the temporary forfeiture of property worth $21,392,224 across Nigeria.

TheCable’s REMI SULOLA went round London, UK, to take pictures of the property listed against her name by the US justice department in the asset forfeiture case.

Alison-Madueke is expected to report to the Charring Cross Police Station close to Trafalgar Square on September 20 as part of the conditions of her bail after her arrest by the British National Crime Agency in 2015.

£2,800,000 Property at Marylebone Road

harley house

This building at Harley House, Marylebone Road, London, is where the former minister currently lives. It also houses her £2.8m flat now subject to forfeiture

Parkwood01

Alison-Madueke has moved from landlady to tenant in the same building

THE £3,250,000 property at Buckinghamshire

Camp Road01

The property at 96 Camp Road, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire

Camp Road02

The fall of Diezani: The front entrance to 96 Camp Road

£1,730,000 Property at 39 Chester Close North

ChesterClose01

This property at 39 Chester Close North, London, is now under lock and key

Chester01

No visitors to entertain at 39 Chester Close North

£3,750,000 Property at Prince Albert Road

ParkView03

Her property here is Flat 5 Park View, 83-86 Prince Albert Road, London

ParkView01

Her flat is in this four-storey building

ParkView04

The street sign

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Advertisement

Social Comments

3 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Princess
    Princess September 01, 06:47

    Your comment..What I find very unbecoming in tis graft war is d sheepish, uncultured n senseless manner in which its being fought,are u saying dat every property n money dis woman had was crime/corruption proceeds,this is a woman dat was already made from Shell petroleum,a non pushover,a director,n d family had properties in London ever before she became a minister for transport,so how can u strip her even of her sweat earned monies n properties in d name of graft war? Lets be real dis is sheer wealth grabbing,I’m not saying she may not have bought properties while in office,but one should draw a distinction clear distinction btw properties from corrupt proceeds n those she had with her hard earned money as a successful senior director in shell petroleum.U cant tell me she had no life before taking d political office,she was very very comfortable from what I learnt,so why paint it as if all she had was stolen?though I’m not particularly any fan of hers,but have u pondered to ask What EfCC /govt rather had done with all supposed recovered loot?they just announce it not then dats all, does efcc give whole n full account of recovered monies?I don’t think so,the properties seized from supposed looters,are they duly accounted for,?wot u hear is dat they have forfeited it to f govt.n d next thing somebody buys it,weda its sold among themselves,or another just colonised it,only time will tell,most Efcc chairmen own more houses than governors,they own many properties,even their staff,I think if d war agst graft would stand,it has to be holistic,,sincere n transparent,a blind man cant lead a blind man,if not it would be like d case of d kettle calling d pot black,Besides,HE WHO COMES TO EQUITY MUST COME WITH CLEAN HANDS. Tnx

    Reply to this comment
    • Almu
      Almu September 01, 09:37

      Element of stealing doesn’t manifest in one day, probabily she’s had the habit sinse in school days

      Reply to this comment
    • KB
      KB September 01, 10:12

      Can you separate what she earned from what she took? She deserves everything coming her way! She’s​ the scapegoat as far we know, everything she has was ill gotten! This politicians do everything excessively as though they are immune. 2015 proved they are not immune – especially the less smart ones. I hope the government changes like this every now and then a handful of them can get what they deserve!

      Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Most Visited

Advertisement

Exchange Rates

Aug 31, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK360.00463.60426.70
LAGOS365472433
KANO365471431
PH366474433
ABUJA365472432
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.