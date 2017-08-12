Expose me If you have evidence that I looted, Omokri challenges FG

Advertisement

Reno Omokri, former special assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan on new media, has challenged the federal government to expose any evidence that he looted the nation’s treasury.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Omokri also condemned the government’s description of the #ResumeorResign protest as illegal.

“I challenge the @MBuhari administration: If you have evidence I looted please expose it,” he wrote.

“The Buhari administration calls the #ResumeorResign group illegal! Wow! A new low. No wonder Lai called the banning of Boko Haram unconstitutional.”

He advised spokespersons of the presidency to stop attacking him, saying such acts would only inspire him to expose the “hypocrisy of the president”.

“This Buhari administration spokespeople don’t understand my personality. The more you attack me, the more you inspire me to expose PMB’s hypocrisy,” he wrote.

Omokri also taunted Lauretta Onochie, an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, over a picture of her “drinking alcohol”.

The picture shows Onochie holding a cup of white liquid.

Omokri and Onochie are known to always be at loggerhead especially on social media.

Earlier this week, she said Omokri and Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, were nurtured under a “lawless” government.

“I do not expect Reno Omokri nor Femi Fani Kayode, who were nurtured under lawless PDP-led governments that laughed in the face of our constitution, and who have less than proper upbringing, to be clear-headed enough to understand anything I say,” she had said.