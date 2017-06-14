Anyanwu, Ibrahim… two senators who made CCT their ‘constituency’ during Saraki’s trial

Advertisement

Sam Anyanwu, a senator from Imo east, and Rafiu Ibrahim, a senator from Kwara south‎, became a constant feature at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) during the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The two lawmakers accompanied Saraki‎ to the tribunal for the most part of the trial.

Even on days that the upper legislative chamber sat, the senators made the CCT their place of interest.

When Saraki’s trial commenced early 2016, at least 50 senators accompanied him to the tribunal‎.

The number subsequently reduced but Anyanwu and Ibrahim maintained a constant appearance.

On Wednesday, the tribunal discharged and acquitted Saraki.