Wednesday, June 14, 2017
MARKET UPDATE

TheCable

Advertisement

Anyanwu, Ibrahim… two senators who made CCT their ‘constituency’ during Saraki’s trial

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
Anyanwu, Ibrahim… two senators who made CCT their ‘constituency’ during Saraki’s trial
June 14
12:42 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Advertisement

Sam Anyanwu, a senator from Imo east, and Rafiu Ibrahim, a senator from Kwara south‎, became a constant feature at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) during the trial of Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The two lawmakers accompanied Saraki‎ to the tribunal for the most part of the trial.

Even on days that the upper legislative chamber sat, the senators  made the CCT their place of interest.

Rafiu Ibrahim

Ibrahim

When Saraki’s trial commenced early 2016, at least 50 senators accompanied him to the tribunal‎.

The number subsequently reduced but Anyanwu and Ibrahim maintained a constant appearance.

On Wednesday, the tribunal discharged and acquitted Saraki.

Follow us on twitter @thecableng

Copyright 2017 TheCable. Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.thecable.ng as the source.
Tags
CCTRafiu IbrahimSam Anyanwu
Advertisement

Social Comments

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Gifted
    Gifted June 14, 15:10

    Let me tell everybody the truth and the truth is that there’s no truth in Nigeria.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

Exchange Rates

June 13, 2017USDGBPEUR
INTERBANK320.15412.01358.28
LAGOS365456405
KANO367460408
PH367462409
ABUJA365460405
NOTE: The black market rates represent the most prevalent. They could be slightly higher or lower among different sellers.
Advertisement

Most Visited

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
 ON THE GO
  
© 2017 Copyright TheCable. All Rights reserved.
 

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.